One Punch Man: Why does Saitama never want any credit for his heroic acts?

One Punch Man is one of the most fascinating and popular anime across the world. Its main protagonist, Saitama, is a superhero who can defeat anyone with literally just one punch, but he never takes any credit for those acts.

This is something that bothers several fans as many feel that a hero as strong as Saitama deserves all the credit. However, it seems as if he is least bothered about getting praised by others. So why is it that the protagonist feels the way he does?

Obviously, fans can always have their opinions on certain things, as in anime, it is often tough to come to a general conclusion that everyone will agree with. There are always counterarguments for almost anything and everything.

A discussion on Saitama's lack of interest towards gaining public praise in One Punch Man

As the name of the anime suggests, Saitama is a hero capable of defeating villains of any class with just one punch. He is overwhelmingly strong, and there is not a single enemy who can stand up against him. Therefore, winning in a fight is the least of his concerns. But, coincidentally, this is where the issues start. Since fighting is so easy for Saitama, it never gives him a sense of satisfaction.

Our One Punch Man is someone who lacks social skills, and the only thing he ever dreams of is a fight that challenges him. If he gets into a fight, then it is well and good, otherwise, he is simply happy to help people and keep a low profile.

He never feels that winning a fight is an achievement simply because it is so effortless for him. He feels that it is not something he should be given credit for.

One crucial thing to remember is that, in other anime like Dragon Ball or even Naruto, the protagonist has to go through many hardships to defeat a single enemy. Usually, over 50 percent of such anime's time is spent on showing how much the protagonist trains to enhance their strength.

This, in turn, keeps things fresh for them and creates a sense of accomplishment. In Saitama's case, however, fights are basically boring as he does not have to put in any extra effort, which takes the fun aspect out of a challenge.

Final Thoughts

In short, this is a payoff for being overly powerful where no being can ever defeat a person. As a result, Saitama is happy in never getting the credit and letting other heroes, who are not as capable, get the attention and praise.

Saitama in One Punch Man is a hero who is happy being in the shadows and protecting the planet rather than being excessively loud about it.

