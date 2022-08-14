10 anime characters who are worthy of Thor’s Mjolnir

Would any of our favorite anime characters be worthy of the power of a god? Lifting Thor’s mythical Mjolnir has always been synonymous with having a pure heart, being a true hero, and having the determination to protect others. There are several anime characters who fulfill these conditions, yet not all of them would be able to handle Mjolnir.

To truly awaken Thor’s powers inside you, you need to have the will to kill your enemies when the situation calls for it. If someone is able to lift the hammer and fulfill all the previous requirements, they will be granted the powers of Thor. Keeping in mind all the conditions for an anime character to wield Mjolnir, here are the ten heroes who would definitely be worthy of the hammer.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion.

Ichigo and 9 other anime characters who would have no problem lifting Mjolnir

1) Goku (Dragon Ball)

Out of all the anime characters in existence, Goku probably has the purest of hearts. Given that he was able to ride the Nimbus without any issues, Goku has demonstrated since the beginning of the series that he has no ill will in his heart. He may have caused damage to the universe in the past, but never with the malicious intent of inflicting harm.

Most importantly, Goku knows when a villain needs to be put down for good, so he will not hesitate to kill them if necessary. There is basically no doubt that Goku would be able to lift Thor’s hammer, although he might get bored with it, as he is not someone who likes using weapons.

2) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Another hero with a pure heart who is only motivated by a desire to help others and, more or less, boredom at times. Whatever happens to Saitama, he will always be remembered as one of the greatest and kindest heroes in the universe. Saitama is one of the purest anime characters, as we have never seen him hurt anyone just for the sake of it.

We have even seen him spare someone who caused him great pain during his fight with Garou. Despite the fact that he has no problem killing villains who deserve it, most of the time this happens by accident. Saitama, like Goku, is likely to become bored after lifting Mjolnir, given that he is not seeking more power than he already has.

3) Naruto (Naruto)

A life of suffering can give birth to the most evil villains in existence, but also the purest heroes. Naruto is proof that suffering does not always have to translate to villainy. Even when he suffered negligence, harassment, and abuse from the people of his own village, Naruto was still determined to become stronger to protect them one day.

Few anime characters are as driven to save people as Naruto, as evidenced by the countless enemies he has brought back into the light. Nonetheless, when the situation demanded it, Naruto was not above taking a life. Naruto is more than worthy of obtaining Thor's Mjolnir, which would undoubtedly aid him greatly in his battles with the Otsutsuki.

4) Ichigo (Bleach)

Would Ichigo trade his sword for Mjolnir? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

For Ichigo, protecting others and fighting for the fate of the universe are everyday tasks. He may seem a little rough around the edges at first, but everyone knows Ichigo is always there for his friends when he is needed.

He knows how precious life is but is also aware that some people are too dangerous to be kept alive. Ichigo could definitely handle Mjolnir’s powers, although he would probably not want to take the hammer, seeing as he is more of a sword kind of guy.

5) Jonathan Joestar (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

JoJo as seen in the show (Image via David Production)

Jonathan, the first JoJo, is one of the most noble anime characters you'll ever meet. Raised as a noble by a strong but kind father, Jonathan learned how important morality and justice are from a young age. He was always optimistic, even after all the pain Dio caused him in life.

Jonathan did not like the idea of taking another person’s life, but he was willing to do it if there was no other choice. Due to his kind nature and strong sense of justice, there is little doubt about Jonathan’s ability to use Mjolnir.

6) Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

Being a hero is not all about being the toughest or the most powerful; sometimes it involves having the biggest heart. Izuku Midoriya is living proof of this, as he is one of the most heroic anime characters in the world. Izuku never let go of his desire to save people and help others, even after being treated like an outcast for being born Quirkless.

He has shown several times how heroic he can be, as well as how strong his will to protect others is. He hates having to take another life but will do so if it means innocent lives will be saved. Izuku himself may not think he is worthy of such power, but Mjolnir would most definitely consider him a worthy wielder.

7) Erza Scarlet (Fairy Tail)

Erza is one of the most versatile anime characters (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Out of all the anime characters previously mentioned, Erza would be the first to incorporate Mjolnir into her arsenal. One of the most powerful mages in Fairy Tail, Erza is the epitome of righteousness and perseverance for other members of the guild. She is willing to sacrifice even her own life if she thinks that would save someone.

Having fought since she was a child, Erza is aware of the fact that sometimes killing is necessary. After realizing she was worthy, Erza would bow to protecting people with the powers of Thor, just as she had been doing before obtaining said abilities.

8) Loid Forger (Spy X Family)

Loid as seen in the show (Image via Wit Studio)

Not every wielder of Mjolnir needs to be an overpowered anime character, as even those without supernatural abilities can be true heroes through effort alone. Loid Forger is the best example of a normal human with the potential to be worthy of this godly power. Loid’s mission in life is to create a world where no child has to ever cry like he did during the war.

He works tirelessly to achieve this goal, risking his life and sanity every day to bring peace to the world. Loid is proof that being a hero is all about attitude and not how powerful you are. Mjolnir would accept him as its wielder with no reservations.

9) Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro is far from being the best demon slayer in the world, but he is not going to stop trying until he becomes the best. However, he does not want this power for any kind of ambitious goal; he just wants to avenge his family and turn his sister Nezuko back into a human. All of his actions are for the sake of others, putting his life on the line each time to keep his friends safe.

He is normally a kind and compassionate young man who tries to help even his enemies. Still, everyone has a limit, and when Tanjiro reaches his, there is no one on Earth who can hide from his wrath. There is no doubt that Mjolnir would happily aid Tanjiro in his quest to kill Muzan.

10) Gon Freecs (Hunter X Hunter)

Gon is one of the cheeriest anime characters ever (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Gon is the best kind of stereotypical hero, as he is someone with a truly heroic heart and never-ending optimism. He is always training to become stronger, all for the sake of protecting his world and the people he cares the most about. He is extremely kind and willing to help anyone in need, no matter who they are.

Nonetheless, he has a darker side that he tries to keep hidden from the rest of the world. When he snaps, he becomes ruthless and his inhibitions about killing vanish. As a result, it appears likely that Mjolnir would choose Gon as one of the most deserving anime characters in existence.

Final thoughts

Joshua Yehl @JoshuaYehl The inscription on Mjolnir has changed and we do stan a gender neutral hammer The inscription on Mjolnir has changed and we do stan a gender neutral hammer https://t.co/BkfW1EVae8

No matter what universe we are talking about, Mjolnir is one of the most coveted weapons in existence. Having the power of a literal god is too enticing for many people. It is such a relief to know that only those who are considered true heroes will ever be able to lift the hammer.

Many anime characters would try to gain its power, but only a few, including those mentioned above, would have the heart of a true hero to carry such a weapon. If any of the anime characters previously mentioned were to ever become the new Thor, we could be sure the world would be protected by the right kind of heroes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora