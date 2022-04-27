Dattebayo & nine other Naruto catchphrases, ranked from most catchy to least

Naruto has many catchy catchphrases, from Sakura's "Cha!" to Naruto's meme-worthy "Believe it!"

These catchphrases help shape the personality of the characters. Dattebayo is Naruto Uzumaki's reflection of his determination, whereas Shikamaru's is more of a complaint that reinforces his role as a slacker.

Suffice to say, there are some rather catchy catchphrases in Naruto. This article will present 10 of Naruto's most catchy catchphrases ranked by memorability and repetition.

Note: The ranking is subjective and reflects the author's opinion. Further, the article will contain Naruto spoilers.

Dattebayo & 9 other Naruto catchphrases, ranked from most catchy to least

1) Mendokusē/How troublesome/What a drag

Shikamaru Nara embodies the phrase "brilliant, but lazy." Hence, the catchphrase. Shikamaru used it as a kid in response to any sort of challenge or responsibility he was tasked with

So, how catchy is it? Well, it is a really commonly used phrase or at least a variation on when people sigh in irritation at having to do something troublesome or express displeasure at doing something. Many people can definitely relate and have their own variations on this phrase.

2) Shannarō!/Cha!

Sakura Haruno's phrase of choice is infectiously forceful and aggressive, which is why it is loved amongst fans. She mostly uses it when angry or annoyed by Naruto's antics. It was mostly used by Inner Sakura, a manifestation of her inner anger, aggression, and true feelings but came out more in Shippuden.

Sakura used it when hitting things and people, and Sarada in Boruto does the same too. Though it has no direct translastion, it's often translated to "Hell yeah!", "Hell no!", or "Damn it!". Cha! is more well known and used among English speakers, and is caught on with anyone doing strenuous activity.

3) Dattebayo/Dattebane/Dattebasa (You know/Believe it)

This phrase has to be an Uzumaki family tradition, because Naruto, his mother Kushina, and his son Boruto all use it and variations on it. It's one of the most iconic anime catchphrases. It's used by fans seriously and unironically, and sometimes in memes too.

The phrase "Believe it!", despite being dropped from the Chunin Exams in the English dub of the show, it became a major part of many anime fans' vernaculars. It's also quite catchy and rolls off the tongue well!

4) Bakayarō! Konoyarō!/Fools, ya fools!

Killer B raps quite a lot, and this phrase is used on friends and foes alike. It's mostly derogatory, reserved for enemies who dare to step up to the Eight Tails Jinchuriki with hostility. It gives the false impression that B doesn't take fighting seriously, and is often a surprise for even the toughest opponent.

Calling people fools is definitely a thing in rap music and associated genres. It's not uncommon for the phrase "acting the fool" to show up in lingo and venacular for someone generally being and acting foolish.

5) Kore/Yo/Oi!

Konohamaru's way of ending sentences is rather rude, as the word Kore (translated as "Hey!", "Oi!", or "Yo!") is used to address someone inferior or an equal. Konhamru used it a lot when speaking, since he did not exactly have anyone's respect.

Konohamaru had to drop his catchphrase when disguising himself as Naruto when posing as him in the Hokage acceptance ceremony. It's a common phrase, hence why it's here, as it can be used to both be rude and to refer to oneself and others. It's just a matter of inflection and proper context.

6) "un"/Yeah

Deidara and Zaku Abumi often ended their sentences with "un" (うん), roughly translated as "yeah" or "hm". This is more a verbal tic than a catchphrase, used simply as an acknowledgement but often dismissively. In other words, usually annoyed by a request or lecture repeated ad nasueum.

Seeing as this is already common enough as a used phrase, it definitely gets slightly more up the list as it is used a lot. Still, its usage definitely pulls it up as most people do respond negatively to being lectured at or ordered around more than once on any particular subject.

7) Mata Kondo Da/Again, Next Time

This heartbreaking catchphrase belonged to Itachi Uchiha, and was used alongside poking Sasuke's forehead as an apology for not having time to spend with him. Unfortunately, it was also used by Itachi when he died, as he said there wouldn't be a next time.

It's mostly the forehead poke and the meaning behind the words that gets this one up there. A broken promise to be there from Itachi, forced upon him by circumstances and conspiracies beyond his control. It turned into a promise kept by Sasuke when he returned to the Leaf to be with his family.

8) Seishun/The Power of Youth!

This catchphrase is more of a motto, but it forms Might Guy's core belief in not only youth but the power of staying young. Its true meaning is known only to Guy and a few select others, but whatever its true meaning, it makes Guy as infectiously positive and willing to break himself training and fighting.

The catchiness of the phrase comes in the soulful way it's spoken. The earnestness, the power of the words, and the fact that Guy seems to keep himself in tip-top shape.

9) Usuratonkachi/You loser

This disrespectful phrase was hurled at Naruto during the early days of the series by teammate Sasuke Uchiha. Sasuke had said this about Naruto plenty of times due to his perceived superiority over the latter, since he only saw his teammate as someone who got lucky.

In Boruto, Sasuke modified the phrase to "Usuratonkachi," meaning someone who hates to lose, showing his respect for Naruto and Boruto. The derogatory phrase is catchy for how many times Naruto and Sasuke fought and bickered, and the new phrase signifies not only a very determined person but also a sign of Sasuke's growth.

10) Odru/To Dance

Madara Uchiha used the term "To dance" (or odoru) while referring to battles. It i a reference to how he lives for the fight and the thrill of it. Some fights and sword duels in particular are compared and contrasted to dances. On the dance floor, the worst someone can suffer is a slip and fall.

The phrase, when it comes to fighting, is more of a hero line than a villainous one, usually inviting the opposing party to start the fight. It's a stock phrase that does retain quite a bit of imposing and is still used in several different media, such as the video games Metal Gear Rising Revengeance and Devil May Cry 4.

