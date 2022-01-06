Why does Naruto say "dattebayo": Explained

Naruto is a character that is loved by fans across the world for many reasons.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

This character has a very sad past and despite the hardships, he overcomes them and becomes the Hokage of Konohagakure.

This character has taught the viewers and readers valuable life lessons, which makes Naruto one of the most popular animanga series of all time. Fans have always wondered why Naruto always incorporates “dattebayo” in his sentences. This article explains the meaning of the phrase and why the protagonist says it all the time in the series.

Naruto: Why does the protagonist say “dattebayo”

Naruto Uzumaki constantly says “dattebayo” when he talks. In the subtitles, it says “believe it!” which isn’t an accurate translation of the phrase. That’s because the phrase is nothing but a verbal tic that varies among different people. Even Kushina Uzumaki, Naruto Uzumkai’s mother, has a distinct verbal tic and it’s “dattenbane”.

Verbal tics are essentially sounds that one creates unintentionally while speaking. These verbal tics are quite predominant when the person is stressed, anxious, happy or excited. The frequency of verbal tics increases when the person is extremely focused when talking.

This is the reason why the protagonist uses this particular phrase. There’s no reason for it, but one can assume that verbal tics are something that is common to people from the Uzumaki clan.

About Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki is the main protagonist of the series. He was born to Minato Namikaze and Kushina Uzumaki, both of whom were talented and strong shinobis. Naruto’s father was the fourth Hokage and died when he saved his family and the entire village from the tyranny of Kurama, or the nine-tailed beast.

He had a rough childhood, since people always looked at him with anger, due to the fact that Kurama was sealed within him. However, he always overcame hardships and spent all of his time and efforts becoming a shinobi strong and worthy enough to be given the title of Hokage.

He perfected a jutsu that was created by his father and made his own variations to it. The Rasengan became one of the most popular ninjutsus used in the series.

He played a pivotal role during the Fourth Great Ninja War and has saved the village from countless foes. He grew up and became a great shinobi and ended up serving Konohagakure as the seventh Hokage. He married Hinata Hyuga and raised two beautiful children, Boruto and Himawari.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider