One Punch Man: Could Genos have surpassed Saitama in strength?

Genos is one of the most beloved characters in One Punch Man who looks up to Saitama for his combat abilities. Despite having unparalleled power, Saitama seems to be quite humble, according to Genos. In their current state, the two cannot be compared because Saitama's strength is on godly levels right now, and his recent fight with Garou illustrated just how strong he has become.

However, some One Punch Man fans want to understand if the cyborg can ever surpass Saitama by having the right kind of technology. Genos is strong because of the technology installed in him that allows him to fight against tough villains. Fans want to know if there will ever come a point when technology could be advanced enough to surpass Saitama’s strength.

By analyzing some of the latest manga chapters, we can get some insight into Saitama’s true potential and whether Genos can surpass him with the right technology.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the recent manga chapters. All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

One Punch Man: Can Genos ever surpass Saitama with the right technology?

Genos is an A-class hero who saves people from difficult situations when villains threaten their lives. He is earnest and strives to become a better person every day. He also attempts to become stronger every time he loses to a formidable opponent. Every time he landed himself in a situation in which he was an inch away from death, Dr. Kuseno ensured that Genos was re-built stronger than ever. Since Genos has gotten stronger, is there a way for Dr. Kuseno to be able to access the best that technology has to offer and help him surpass Saitama? This has been a question that some fans want answers to.

However, an interesting piece of information was revealed in chapter 168 of One Punch Man. Saitama was quite serious in his fight against Garou, and the Hero Hunter seems to be the only one who came close to drawing Saitama’s full power. The One Punch Man protagonist was forced to use Serious Punch in numerous instances during that fight. Saitama’s Serious Sneeze shot them into outer space, and Garou attempted to teleport Saitama into the sun. All his attempts to neutralize the Caped Baldy failed repeatedly, and ultimately, he gave up.

Garou even realized how much harm he caused everyone and taught Saitama his ultimate move. The One Punch Man protagonist was able to travel back in time and save everyone. It was in chapter 168 when both the narrator and Garou highlighted an important piece of information about Saitama - he has limitless potential and is constantly growing. The fact that he doesn’t have a skill ceiling and that he will continue to grow makes him one of the strongest characters in One Punch Man.

Everyone on Earth is constantly on a quest to explore and discover more about everything around them. Therefore, at any given point in time, humans have access to the best that technology has to offer. There is no way Genos can surpass Saitama because the rate at which technology grows is far slower compared to Saitama’s growth.

The Caped Baldy will always be better than all the weapons that exist and his fight against Garou was a testament to that. He was able to withstand nuclear radiation, which proves his endurance level and just how powerful he is.

