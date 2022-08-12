One Punch Man creator shares the final update on Chapter 170

The One Punch Man fanbase is anxiously waiting for the upcoming chapter as it will likely conclude the 'Monsters Association' arc. The fight between Garou and Saitama has ended, and fans want to know how the plot will progress. We're inching closer to the release of the upcoming chapter, and it seems like Yusuke Murata has shared his last and final update for the upcoming chapter.

Die-hard fans of One Punch Man often spend a lot of their time on Twitter since Murata sensei gives the fanbase daily updates concerning the current chapter he's working on. Let's look at the tweets he has uploaded and figure out how many days are left for the chapter to come out.

One Punch Man: Murata sensei gives the fanbase an update concerning chapter 170

Murata sensei recently uploaded a tweet on his account stating that he "completed the quota," which means he has completed drawing all the panels and submitted the manuscript.

While the tweet could have indicated his daily target, an update on August 10, 2022, showed that the mangaka of One Punch Man was quite close to completing his work. A subsequent tweet stating that he met the quota was uploaded about 12 hours ago, indicating that he completed drawing the manuscript.

Fans can monitor the series' subreddit if they want to be on the lookout for spoilers before the chapter releases. The chapter release details are mentioned below.

One Punch Man Chapter 170: Release details

Unlike most shonen manga series, it doesn't follow a particular release schedule. Therefore, it can be difficult to predict when the upcoming chapter will be released. However, Murata sensei himself uploaded a tweet that confirmed the release date for the upcoming chapter of the series.

Chapter 170 will be released on August 18, 2022. Now that the manuscript has been completed, fans can expect spoilers to make their rounds on the internet two days before the chapter is released. The unofficial raw scans should be available by August 17, 2022. Viz will take some time to update its catalog, but the latest chapters will eventually be listed on the platform mentioned above.

What to expect in the upcoming chapter?

The heroes will most likely undergo a decontamination process to help them recover from acute radiation poisoning. Now that Garou escaped, some heroes might be eager to pursue the Hero Hunter, but there's not much to worry about since Garou might have a change of heart after the events that transpired in the previous chapters. Bang and Saitama might engage in a conversation with Garou, and this interaction could be explored in the upcoming chapters of the series.

