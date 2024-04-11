Original Demon Slayer designs prove Tanjiro missed out on being the coolest new-gen shonen MC

Like most shonen manga series, Demon Slayer had to undergo various changes before a publication company printed it. Therefore, the final product that fans have come to love is quite different from how Koyoharu Gotouge initially intended it.

The editors at the publication company often work with the writers and instruct them to make slight changes to the story or characters. In this case, the manga artist seemed to have a drastically different approach to writing Tanjiro's character in the original version.

Images of the first iteration have made their rounds on the internet, and fans have reason to believe that Tanjiro missed out on becoming one of the coolest protagonists in today’s modern shonen titles.

Disclaimer: The article contains minor spoilers from the manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: Original design for Tanjiro and why this particular version is a lot more exciting

As seen in the Reddit post, the older version of Tanjiro looks a lot angrier and colder than the Tanjiro we know. The current version is much more polite, happier, and enthusiastic and shows much empathy. He even shows empathy to demons before killing them. While fans love this version of the series for plenty of reasons, the older iterations seem a lot more exciting.

The older version of the character also doesn’t have legs and an arm. One can take an educated guess and understand that the loss of limbs is connected to Kibutsuji Muzan. Per speculations, Tanjiro, in the original version, is someone whose actions are fuelled by abject hatred and vengeance. Imagining the protagonist with such a personality seems strange because the final version showcases a vastly different personality.

A cheery Tanjiro as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Given the show's setting, having a ruthless killer as the protagonist seems a lot more cohesive. Demon Slayer is set in a world where death is constant, and people suffer due to the demons’ tyranny. Therefore, the atmosphere and mood are expected to be quite dark.

Furthermore, audiences seem to like ruthless and cold characters. These characters are often perceived to be cooler, and they certainly seem to have better on-screen presences as well. Given how despicable some of these demons are, it would have been quite satisfying to see a cold-blooded killer fuelled by vengeance absolutely decimating demons as the show progressed.

The scars across his face give him a rugged look. This design element can be seen in Sanemi Shinazugawa, which suits his personality. This one change would have completely altered the mood of the series since Tanjiro is one of the few characters who doesn’t give in to his strong negative emotions in the heat of the moment. These are some reasons why Tanjiro missed out on becoming one of the coolest shonen protagonists.

