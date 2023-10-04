Oshi no Ko Chapter 128: '15-Year Lie' script reading reveals all cast members as Ruby turns into her mother

With the release of Oshi no Ko Chapter 128, the manga finally began the production of '15-Year Lie' with the film's script reading. This allowed fans to learn about all cast members and the characters they will be playing in the film. Additionally, everyone got a glimpse of Ruby Hoshino in Ai's costume.

The previous chapter saw Gotanda arrive at Strawberry Productions with the finished script for the film. During this, he revealed that he had yet to find a child actor for a role. Elsewhere, Aqua encountered the Crow Girl and convinced her to join the film's crew. While she initially had no plan to act, Aqua managed to pursue her by taunting her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 128: Gotanda approves of Crow Girl's acting skills

Crow Girl and Ruby as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 128 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 128, titled Script Reading, saw all the cast members of '15-Year Lie' gather for the film's script reading. During this, Ruby had a squabble with the Crow Girl. Ruby wasn't sure what she was set to do.

That's when the Crow Girl revealed that she was set to play 'Child Role A and B,' which were Aqua and Ruby's roles when they were young. As for Aqua and Ruby, they were set to act as Hikaru Kamiki and Ai Hoshino, respectively. Additionally, the Crow Girl revealed that her stage name was going to be Tsukuyomi.

In the meantime, Mem-Cho and Frill Shiranui met for the first time. Mem-Cho was nervous about meeting Frill, however, Frill revealed that she was Mem-Cho's fan. Frill was set to act as Airi Himekawa, mother of Taiki Himekawa, while Mem-Cho was going to play the role of B-Komachi member, Mei Mei.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 128 (Image via Shueisha)

Around the same time, Akane and Kana had their awkward reunion. While most people believed that they were friends, their relationship was far from that. Both Kana and Akane are set to play the roles of B- Komachi members, Nino and Takamine, respectively. Additionally, the manga also revealed Melt Narushima and Taiki Himekawa's roles. Melt was going to play the role of Gorou Amamiya, while Taiki was set to act as Seijuro Uehara, his father.

Right after, Producer Kaburagi Masaya initiated the script reading. Gotanda had several concerns surrounding the filming. While he liked Tsukuyomi's acting skills, he wasn't aware of her origins. Moreover, her acting reminded him of Aqua when he was young.

Additionally, the director also seemed to have an issue with the final line of the film. Apparently, the dialogue was directly derived from Ai's DVD for Aqua. However, it had been interpreted differently for the film.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 128 (Image via Shueisha)

After the script reading ended, Kana praised Aqua for the script he had written for the film. While it is true that Gotanda made several corrections to it, nevertheless, it was a good script. Following that, three more cast members were revealed. Tomato Jan, Tomo Ayabe, and Mita Noria were set to act as Miyako Saitou, Ryosuke, and Ichigo Saitou, respectively.

Right after, the cast members started checking their costumes. While Kana and Mem-Cho seemed happy with their costumes, they were left shocked by Ruby, who seemed identical to Ai Hoshino.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 128

Oshi no Ko chapter 128 saw the cast members finally check their costumes. With that, the filming for '15-Year Lie' should finally begin. However, it is yet to be seen if the manga will showcase the shooting or if will it skip over the same. Unfortunately, Oshi no Ko manga is on a break next week, leaving fans to wait another week to learn more.

