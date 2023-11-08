Oshi no Ko chapter 131: Ai's past gets revealed as Aqua confronts his grandmother

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 131, fans finally found out about Ai's past. While they were aware that she had a dark past, the manga was yet to elaborate on that aspect. Fortunately, the latest chapter revealed it through '15-Year Lie' filming and Aqua's confrontation with his maternal grandmother.

The previous chapter was focused on Mem-Cho as it was the first time that she was going to act in a film. Hence, she was very nervous but ready for a new challenge. Following that, during a conversation with Aqua, he revealed that he was ready to use anyone he could to reach his goal, and Mem-Cho was seemingly also part of this.

Oshi no Ko chapter 131: '15-Year Lie' filming enacts Ai's past

Oshi no Ko chapter 131, titled Atonement, opened with Ai revealing her past with Hikaru Kamiki through the DVD. However, her story began from the time she moved to Tokyo. As revealed by her, Ai was living in a facility after her mother was imprisoned for petty theft. After growing bored of living in the facility, she went to Tokyo, hoping she would be able to figure something out.

That's when she met Ichigo Saitou, who wanted to recruit her for B-Komachi as Ai herself was able to get along with the group well. However, considering that she was quite young at the time, Ichigo had to end up paying a large sum of money to a woman at the facility to be Ai's guarantor and sign the contract on her behalf.

Soon after, Ichigo welcomed Ai to B-Komachi. That's when it was revealed that the visuals fans were gazing at were part of the '15-Year Lie' movie's filming. After the scene was cut, Kana, Mem-Cho, and Akane discussed the extent to which the script could be based on reality. While Mem-Cho and Kana had their own predictions, Akane believed that about 90% of the story was true.

Oshi no Ko chapter 131 then switched to Aqua Hoshino, who could be seen confronting his maternal grandmother Ayumi Hoshino. Ayumi revealed that she did love Ai and wanted to get back with her someday. However, there was a reason why she chose to be away from her.

Ayumi Hoshino was jealous of her daughter as she was very attractive. She was dating a man in the past, with whom she was planning to get married. However, upon seeing her eight/nine-year-old daughter Ai, the man seemed particularly interested in her. After learning about this alarming fact, Ayumi was furious at the man and grew jealous of her daughter. This led to her family falling apart, following which she was arrested for petty theft.

After her release from prison, Ayumi continued to keep her distance from Ai to make sure that she did not cause any harm to her daughter. With that, Ayumi thanked Aqua, as she did not believe that she deserved to meet her grandson.

Just as Aqua walked out of Ayumi's place, he ran into Akane Kurokawa, who was waiting for his arrival. She wanted to stop Aqua from doing something terrible. Thus, it was very normal for her to snoop around him when he went to a rural place. She even tried researching Ayumi Hoshino but failed to obtain any information. Thus, both Aqua and Akane decided to go back to the city.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 131

Oshi no Ko chapter 131 finally gave fans a glimpse of Ai's past. With the manga set to go on a break next week, fans can expect a chapter with huge revelations to be released following that. Thus, the upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter could reveal Ai's past with Hikaru Kamiki.

