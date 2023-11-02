Oshi no Ko chapter 131: Major spoilers to expect

Oshi no Ko chapter 131 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 12 am JST. With the previous chapter hinting at Aqua finding a piece of key information about his father, fans have been eagerly anticipating the next chapter's release. The manga chapter will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and website.

The previous chapter focused on Mem-Cho's perspective on her new career path as an actress. She was terrified of her new profession, although she was planning to take the challenge head-on. Following that, Aqua conveyed to her that he was planning to use everyone to complete his mission, which included Mem-Cho as well. Right after, the manga saw Aqua watching Ai's DVD.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 131?

Aqua may perform as Hikaru Kamiki

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

While fans know that Aqua Hoshino is set to play the role of Hikaru Kamiki in the "15-Year Lie" movie, they have yet to see him do a scene for the film. Considering that he could be seen watching Ai's DVD, which reveals the truth behind his father, there is a good chance that Aqua may have been preparing to take on the role of Hikaru Kamiki. That is why he must have been watching the DVD, to completely get into that persona.

Hence, fans can expect to see Aqua act as Hikaru Kamiki in Oshi no Ko chapter 131. Unlike Ruby Hoshino's role Ai, who was known by several people, not many people know Hikaru. Thus, Aqua may have been forced to work on the role all by himself. Meanwhile, Ruby, who knew her mother, was also receiving help from director Taishi Gotanda during her scenes.

Oshi no Ko chapter 131 may focus on Crow Girl

Crow Girl as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

A few chapters ago, the manga revealed that Crow Girl was set to act as young Aqua and Ruby for the film. While the manga showed her reading the script eloquently, it is yet to show her acting. Given that Crow Girl has already been humanized by taking on a stage name called "Tsukuyomi," there is an increasing chance that she might be shown interacting with characters other than Aqua and Ruby.

Given her persona, the manga author Aka Akasaka may choose to match her with someone with a contradicting personality like Arima Kana or Mem-Cho, which could possibly bring some comedic elements to the upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter 131.

Ruby Hoshino's thoughts could be revealed in Oshi no Ko chapter 131

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Ruby Hoshino was quite stunned to realize that Gotanda had tricked her into taking on Ai's persona with perfection. While getting tricked would not hurt Ruby, the fact that she did not know about her mother as well as she thought is bound to make her feel depressed.

Hence, Oshi no Ko chapter 131 could likely focus on Ruby, who may be struggling to identify her connection towards both her mothers - Ai Hoshino and Marina Tendouji.

