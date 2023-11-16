Oshi no Ko chapter 132: Major spoilers to expect

Oshi no Ko chapter 132 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 12 am JST. With the previous chapter revealing a gist of Ai Hoshino's past, fans have been eagerly anticipating the upcoming chapter's release. The next chapter will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and website.

The previous chapter saw Ai Hoshino reveal her past and how Ichigo helped her become a B-Komachii member. The manga then saw Aqua meet his grandmother, Ayumi Hoshino. She revealed why she decided to stay away from her daughter, despite having the opportunity to not do so. With that, Ayumi allowed Aqua to use her story for the movie.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 132?

Ai may reveal her past with Hikaru Kamiki

Hikaru Kamiki as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 132 may most likely see Ai reveal her past with Hikaru Kamiki through the DVD. Aqua had started listening to Ai's DVD, which was what seemingly revealed her past and how she entered the B-Komachii group. Considering that Ai began narrating in her DVD about her past with "him," it is to be assumed that she may next reveal how she met Hikaru.

If Ai's story next reveals her meeting Hikaru, the upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter 132 could narrate her training at B-Komachii and how she managed to get lessons at Lala Lai Theatrical Company. With that, fans can expect to see several new characters or old characters in their younger times.

Oshi no Ko chapter 132 may see Aqua act as his father

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

While the shooting for the "15-Year Lie" has already begun, fans are yet to see Aqua Hoshino act as Hikaru Kamiki. Hence, the upcoming chapter may possibly see Aqua play Hikaru's role. With that, fans can hope for the manga to narrate Ai's past and how she met the child actor.

That said, considering that Aqua is yet to meet his father, he could have trouble enacting him and may need some improvisation after listening to Ai's voice. However, this could wildly affect Aqua, as being in the shoes of the person onscreen who killed his mother could potentially be too much for him.

Tsukuyomi may take center stage in Oshi no Ko chapter 132

Crow Girl as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Up until the Crow Girl's casting in the "15-Year Lie" film, fans thought of Crow Girl as an enigmatic character. However, as Aqua was looking for a child actor, he approached her to become a cast member. During this recruitment, Crow Girl revealed that she did have parents, although not "normal" ones, meaning that her vessel was very much that of a human being. With that said, she also had special abilities to manipulate a soul.

Hence, her very existence is still a question to fans. Now that she is part of the film's cast with the stage name "Tsukuyomi," fans could possibly get to see her interact with other characters during the filming. Any such conversations could potentially lead to interesting story developments.

