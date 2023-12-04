Oshi no Ko chapter 134 spoilers: Kana's hatred helps Ruby understand Ai's true feelings

While Oshi no Ko chapter 134 is set to be released on Thursday, December 7, its spoilers have already arrived online. As part of the '15-Year Lie' movie's filming, Ruby was having a tough time enacting her mother's persona. That's when Kana Arima came up with a plan to help Ruby feel the same emotions that her mother felt.

The previous chapter saw Ruby crying after she failed to act like Ai. That's when Kana thought up a risky plan to help her friend. Kana revealed that Ruby's presence was what made her decide to leave B-Komachii. She could not surpass Ruby as an idol, hence she decided to leave that career. With that, Kana told Ruby that she had wished for Ruby to disappear on many occasions.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 134 spoilers and raw scans: Riby develops two black star eyes

As per Oshi no Ko chapter 134 spoilers, the manga will not be continuing directly from the last chapter. Instead, some time has seemingly passed since Kana expressed her inner feelings to Ruby. Following that, Kana began avoiding Ruby completely whenever Ruby would greet her. Even Mem-Cho is left confused about what she could do to mend the situation.

Oshi no Ko chapter 134 will also see the return of Minami and Frill as both of them can be seen sitting with Ruby at school. Frill theorizes that Kana Arima may have completely gotten into her role as Nino. However, Ruby was certain that Kana wasn't lying when she expressed her dislike for her. Remembering the same saddened her.

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Elsewhere, Kana was speaking with Mem-Cho as she revealed how her feelings of envy and jealousy towards Ruby were real. A part of her even wanted Ruby to get hurt. Upon realizing this, Kana perceived that she was becoming more and more like Nino.

Oshi no Ko chapter 134 spoilers then shifted its focus to the filming as Ruby could be seen sobbing in the dressing room. As she put on her Ai wig, she thought back to her moments with Kana, wondering when Kana began hating her presence. However, upon further thought, she concluded that Kana couldn't help but hate her.

Thinking this made Ruby cry as she began wondering how her mother dealt with her emotions. At that moment, Ruby seemingly saw a reflection of the real Ai Hoshino, with two black star eyes. Meanwhile, Ruby herself was depicted to have two white star eyes.

Upon seeing her mother in her reflection, Ruby concluded that even her mother may have cried a lot, proving that she was a vulnerable girl. With that, Oshi no Ko chapter 134 spoilers revealed Ruby having developed two black star eyes.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 134 spoilers

Ai Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko chapter 134 spoilers saw Ruby seemingly turning completely into her mother Ai Hoshino. Ruby always believed that Ai was a strong person. However, with the latest developments, Ruby realized that there was no way that her mother could have actually been happy when the people she believed to be her friends apparently hated her presence. Hence, Ruby may have finally understood Ai's feelings.

