Oshi no Ko chapter 133: Kana unveils her jealousy to help Ruby embody Ai's emotions

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 133, the manga series saw Kana Arima try to help Ruby Hoshino by possibly sacrificing their friendship. Given that Ruby wanted to portray Ai properly, Kana had no choice but to help Ruby face the same situations and emotions her mother had towards her fellow B-Komachii members.

The previous chapter saw the original Nino and Takamine arriving at the film's shooting location. There, while helping Kana and Akane, Nino happened to let out her deranged side, revealing her conflicted emotions of both love and hate towards Ai. However, her expression quickly changed upon learning that Ruby was far off from the original Ai. Following this revelation, Nino could be seen being on a call with Hikaru Kamiki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 133: Kana was jealous of Ruby's idol career

Nino, as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 133 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 133, titled Acting, opened with a scene from the film's shooting as Ruby Hoshino struggled to give a good shot. Ever since she heard Nino criticizing her acting, her words continued to linger in her head, causing considerable stress. Therefore, Ruby decided to confide in Kana that she had no idea what kind of person her mother was.

Upon hearing this, Kana Arima began analyzing Ruby's situation. After hearing Nino speak, Kana came to realize that the former B-Komachii idol was obsessed with Ai to the point that she both loved and hated her. Given that Kana herself knew how jealousy felt, she believed that she could act on those feelings. However, it wasn't the same for Ruby, who needed help to develop Ai's mindset.

Kana and Ruby, as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 133 (Image via Shueisha)

As Ruby Hoshino began crying, Kana asked her the reason behind it. Ruby conveyed she was upset because her poor acting could end up becoming troublesome for Kana. Given that Kana was about to quit being an idol and focus on her career as a full-time actress, a bad movie could really end up hurting her reputation. While Kana did not want to burden her friend with worries, Ruby showed genuine care for her friend.

In addition, Ruby also needed the film to do well because that was the only way for her family to come to terms with the past and move forward. That's why she wanted to understand her mom and perform well.

Ruby, as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 133 (Image via Shueisha)

Seeing how cute and honest Ruby was, Kana was certain that she would struggle to properly enact Ai. Hence, Kana decided to help her. She was certain that she did not have any idea what Ruby had gone through in the past. However, she knew the desire to act well.

Therefore, Kana decided to take a really risky step to help Ruby derive the same emotions as Ai. Kana told Ruby that she did not consider her a friend because Ruby was the reason why she quit being an idol.

Ruby and Kana, as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 133 (Image via Shueisha)

Ruby was taken aback by this confession, but Kana continued ranting about how she felt jealous of her. With Ruby becoming a huge star, Kana believed that surpassing Ruby's status as a B-Komachii idol was not possible. Additionally, she added that both she and Mem-Cho were just B-Komachii extras to make Ruby look good.

Ai constantly felt genuine envy, jealousy, despair, and loneliness around her. Hence, making Ruby go through the same emotions was the only method for Kana to help Ruby enact her mother properly.

Ruby, as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 133 (Image via Shueisha)

Kana genuinely did feel such things towards Ruby. However, she was planning to never reveal it and take those secrets with her to her grave. But this was the only way by which she could help her precious friend in that situation. Lastly, Kana conveyed to Ruby that she had wished countless times for Ruby to have disappeared.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 133

Oshi no Ko chapter 133 saw Kana Arima trying to hurt Ruby Hoshino to help her emulate the same emotions as Ai Hoshino. While Kana is only trying to help her friend, Ruby may not have a thick skin like Ai. Hence, she may not resonate with such emotions in the same manner. Therefore, fans may have to wait until the next chapter is released to learn if Kana's plan worked or not.

