Oshi no Ko chapter 133 spoilers: Kana confesses her reason for quitting B-Komachii as Ruby gets blamed

While Oshi no Ko chapter 133 is set to be released on Thursday, November 30, its spoilers have already arrived online. As part of the '15-Year Lie' movie's filming, Ruby had been battling to enact her mother Ai's personality properly. That's when the original Nino's disapproval happened to crush her confidence further.

The previous chapter saw the original Nino and Takamine arrive at the film's shooting location to give their input to Kana and Akane. During this, Nino happened to reveal her deranged personality that both loved and hated Ai. Following that, the manga showed her to be on call with Hikaru Kamiki.

Oshi no Ko chapter 133 spoilers: Kana tries helping Ruby understand Ai's emotions

Nino as seen in Oshi no Ko manga

According to the spoilers of Oshi no Ko chapter 133, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Acting." The previous chapter saw Nino comparing Ruby's acting to Ai's true personality. Given that Ruby wasn't able to portray her mother properly, Nino disapproved of her acting. This had been bothering Ruby as Nino's words flashed through her mind during the film's takes.

Kana Arima noticed this and was worried about Ruby. Thus, Ruby was left with no choice but to confess that she did not know what kind of person her mother was or what she felt. Given that Kana herself had been cast as Nino, she believed that she should ideally be able to draw Ruby's emotions to match Ai's. However, understanding Ai's mental health was going to be difficult unless Ruby were to experience the same circumstances.

Ruby as seen in Oshi no Ko manga

Oshi no Ko chapter 133 then saw both Ruby and Kana sitting in the office. Ruby revealed that she was worried about Kana and her other friends as their careers were dependent on the "15-Year Lie" movie. However, Kana was unfazed by that as she was going to become an actress after her graduation from B-Komachii regardless.

Soon after, Kana analyzed Ruby's situation. She realized that Ruby's cute and straightforward personality was set to be a hurdle for her to portray Ai's emotions accurately. Thus, she asked Ruby why she was trying so hard. To this, she revealed that she was doing her best to put a conclusion to her family's past and go forward to the future. Thus, she had to do her job well or it would have been all for nothing.

Kana as seen in Oshi no Ko manga

Kana thought about Ruby's situation and came to the conclusion that while she was incapable of understanding what Ruby was going through, she could certainly understand the desire to act well. She had a solution for Ruby's problem, however, that would possibly ruin their relationship. Nevertheless, to help her friend, Kana proceeded with the plan.

Oshi no Ko chapter 133 spoilers saw Kana proceed to unveil a secret she had planned to take to her grave. She told Ruby that she never considered her to be a friend. The reason why she decided to quit B-Komachii was because of Ruby, who was far superior to her as an idol. Therefore, unable to reach Ruby's level, Kana's resentment towards Ruby had increased to such a level that, similar to Nino, even she, at times, wished that Ruby would disappear.

Ruby as seen in Oshi no Ko anime

Hearing this caused Ruby’s highlights to disappear from her eyes. That’s the emotion Ai Hoshino had, one full of jealousy, disappointment, and loneliness. Hence, Kana wanted to help her Ruby understand the same. Therefore, despite Ruby being an important friend to her, Kana was willing to risk their relationship.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 133

Oshi no Ko chapter 133 saw Kana reveal how she resented Ruby for being a better idol than her. Additionally, she also stated how she wanted Ruby to disappear in the past. This is bound to hurt Ruby. However, with that, she should finally be able to emulate Ai's personality.

