Oshi no Ko chapter 132 spoilers hint at who helped Hikaru Kamiki in killing Ai

While Oshi no Ko chapter 132 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 22, its spoilers have already arrived online. As the filming for '15-Year Lie' began, lots of secrets surrounding Ai's past have come forward. With the upcoming chapter, the manga is set to hint at Hikaru Kamiki's connections.

The previous chapter revealed how Ai left her facility and ended up joining B-Komachii. Following that, Aqua was shown meeting her grandmother Ayumi Hoshino. She revealed that she loved her daughter. However, she was jealous of her. Hence, she decided to stay away from Ai to not end up making any regretful actions.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 132 spoilers and raw scans: Nino's obsession with Ai reveals her deranged side

Nino as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

As per the spoilers of Oshi no Ko chapter 132, the upcoming manga chapter will shift its focus to the '15-Year Lie' filming. The moment Ai Hoshino joined B-Komachii, Takamine was all over. Hence, Nino was led to believe that Ai had taken everything away from her.

Surprisingly, the real Takamine and Nino were also on set that day, to possibly give their inputs for the characters. While Kana, Akane, and Mem-Cho can be seen chatting with them, Aqua and Ruby are shown to watch them from a distance. Aqua believed that Ruby as Sarina was Takamine and Nino's fan, however, as revealed by Ruby she wasn't a big fan of every member of the group. She would have been happy if Meimei had arrived at the set instead.

In the meantime, Akane was seeking advice from Takamine for her role, while Kana sought help from Nino. The two former B-Komachii members discussed how being in a group with Ai felt. They described that Ai was so talented that no one in the group could even compete with her. To this, Kana asked Nino if she was jealous of Ai. That's when Nino, with a look of despair, looked at Kana and revealed that she hated Ai to the point that she asked her to die. Surprisingly, she actually ended up dying.

Right after revealing this, Nino ended up tearing up as, despite being mean towards Ai, she loved her. Ruby Hoshino happened to hear this conversation and confronted Nino if she regretted asking Ai to die. The moment Nino accepted that she regretted her actions, Ruby jokingly imitated Ai and told Nino that she did not care if she was okay anymore.

Nino immediately turned psychotic, causing her eyes to turn black. She told Ruby that Ai would not say things like that. Additionally, she obsessively explained that Ai was the strongest and most invincible idol in the whole world, so she would not have gotten hurt by her words. She conveyed to Ruby that while her acting was good, it wasn't like the "real Ai."

Seeing Nino behave in real life scared Kana Arima as she was worried about how she would play such an emotionally broken person like her.

Right after her outburst, Nino walked away. Oshi no Ko chapter 132 spoilers then started focusing on Nino as she could be seen making a phone call to someone in the alleyway. On the phone, she conveyed to the other person that Ruby was incorrect in the way she tried to act like Ai.

With that, Nino expressed her relief in knowing that Ai was so unique that even her daughter Ruby was not able to surpass her. She even added that she would not have forgiven anyone who surpassed Ai even if it were her very daughter. While Oshi no Ko chapter 132 spoilers did not reveal what Nino's intentions were with ruby, it did reveal that the person she was talking to was none other than Hikaru Kamiki.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 132 spoilers

Hikaru Kamiki as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 132 spoilers finally hinted at an accomplice of Hikaru Kamiki. Until now it seemed like Hikaru had worked alone while manipulating others. However, the manga suddenly hinted at him having some help from the inside. That said, Nino's involvement in Ai's murder hasn't been confirmed yet. Hence, fans may have to wait until the same gets confirmed by the series.

