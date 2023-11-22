Oshi no Ko chapter 132 hints at an original B-Komachii member being involved in Ai's murder

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 132, the manga series saw two of the original B-Komachii members make their appearance in the story. With that, fans got a perspective on how they viewed Ai. While initially there seemed to be a bitter-sweet relationship between them, Nino's breakdown hinted at something much deeper.

The previous chapter revealed how Ai left her facility in the past and ended up joining B-Komachii. Right after that, Aqua was shown visiting his grandmother Ayumi Hoshino, who revealed that she loved Ai but had to be away from her due to her jealousy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 132: Ai's murder may have been set up by Nino

Kana Arima as Nino in Oshi no Ko chapter 132 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 132, titled Nino, opened with the film shooting of "15-Year Lie." This part of the film focused on Nino and Takamine's feelings toward Ai. Their resentment towards her was very evident during and after their performance, as both idols noticed how Ai managed to pull the crowd away from them.

Surprisingly, the real Takamine and Nino had arrived at the film's shooting to watch the story come to fruition. During this, both former idols began giving their input to the actresses for their roles, Akane (Takamine) and Kana (Nino).

Meanwhile, Aqua seemed surprised that Ruby wasn't head over heels for the two former B-Komachii members. That's when she revealed that she did not especially like the original members, but instead liked the newer members like Meimei and Kyunpan.

Ruby Hoshino as Ai in Oshi no Ko chapter 132 (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Kana Arima decided to get some advice from Nino as she did not want to lose to Akane. Upon seeing Kana's rivalry with Akane, Nino stated that they had no such problems in B-Komachii as no one could surpass Ai. However, that was a very painful experience as well.

Right after that, Kana asked Nino if she ever hated Ai. This question managed to anger Nino, as she showed signs of a split personality. She revealed that she loved Ai, however, she also hated her and had even asked her to go to hell. Unfortunately, she did end up passing away.

Nino as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 132 (Image via Shueisha)

Nino seemed regretful of her actions, and that's when Ruby tried consoling Nino by acting like Ai and forgiving her. However, this seemed to have made matters worse, as Nino began acting even more irrationally.

She stated that Ruby was nowhere close to acting like Ai, as she believed that the real Ai would not even have cared about what she said. She almost seemed happy to have realized Ruby was not as talented as Ai. Right after that, she left the area.

As Ruby and Kana were left trying to understand what was wrong with Nino, the former B-Komachii member was busy calling someone in an alleyway. She stated to the person on the line that Ai was the most unique person, so much so that, even her daughter was unable to mimic her.

Right after that, she stated that she would not have forgiven anyone who was to surpass Ai, be that her daughter. With that, the manga revealed that the person Nino was talking to was Ai's murderer, Hikaru Kamiki.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 132

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 132 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 132 was quite amusing for fans, as it hinted that Hikaru Kamiki wasn't the only one involved in the murder of Ai Hoshino.

That said, the manga only revealed that Hikaru and Nino were in touch. Hence, if fans want to learn the full details of their connection, they may have to wait until the next chapter is released.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.