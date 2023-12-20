Oshi no Ko chapter 135: Aqua and Gotanda question Ruby and Kana's friendship 

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 135, fans got insights into what Aqua and Gotanda think about Ai's personality. While Ruby was led to believe that her mother used to cry, both Aqua and Gotanda found it difficult to believe. Nevertheless, Gotanda was prepared to capture Ruby in her best Ai persona possible

The previous chapter revealed that Kana Arima had stopped speaking to Ruby Hoshino. With that, Ruby was struggling with her feelings, unable to cope with the strain of her friend harboring such hatred. That's when she deduced that even her mother must have felt the same way because of Nino.

Oshi no Ko chapter 135: Aqua believes in Ruby and Kana

Oshi no Ko chapter 135 opened with Aqua Hoshino expressing concern for his sister Ruby as he went to Director Taishi Gotanda. He wanted Gotanda's opinion on whether Ai Hoshino cried when her friends abandoned her. Given that Ai and Nino's big scene was set to be shot the next day, Gotanda initially thought Aqua's concern was related to the scene. However, he revealed that it was because Ruby had asked the same question.

As for Aqua Hoshino, he did not believe that Ai cried as he viewed her as a nonchalant person who was always carefree and avoided crucial conversations. At least he hadn't ever seen her cry. As for the Director, he was cautious about making incorrect interpretations. Since he had not personally observed Ai crying, he could not make such claims.

However, once, when he was making a documentary about B-Komachi, Ai Hoshino asked him to capture her real essence. Looking back at that time, Gotanda did not feel that he was able to capture Ai's emotions to the depths. Consequently, the movie '15-Year Lie' served as a form of "revenge" for him, with the aim to capture the real Ai this time. Hence, he wished for Ruby to push herself a bit more. That's when Aqua warned the Director not to push her too hard.

Nevertheless, the Director wasn't too worried about Ruby as she had Kana Arima by her side. Kana was once a self-centered and selfish actor who spent most of her existence in theatrical costumes. Every peer used to think of her as an enemy, which is why she had no friends in the past. That was also the reason why Gotanda cast Aqua with her, given that he shared similar values. Therefore, the Director believed that they could become friends.

Thus, seeing Kana being part of B-Komachi and hanging out together with Ruby and Mem-Cho relieved him as they behaved like kids of their age. Hence, Gotanda was certain that Kana Arima would protect Ruby Hoshino. However, Aqua wasn't so sure as the situation between the two friends seemed very tense. But Gotanda remained calm as he believed that fighting and eventually deepening their bond was a classic adolescent thing for girls. Thus, he wasn't worried about them as much.

Upon hearing this, Aqua gave the Director a reality check, asserting that such scenarios only played out in fiction. In reality, people often keep their distance after a fight and part ways. Gotanda immediately became flustered and asked Aqua about what he thought about Ruby and Kana's friendship.

According to Aqua, Ruby does not break easily and would not stay down if she fell. As for Kana, she wasn't a child anymore and had become an actor who could see the bigger picture. With that, Aqua praised both Ruby and Kana as they had become impressive.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 135

The end of Oshi no Ko chapter 135 saw Ruby and Kana preparing for their bid scene as Ai and Nino. Hence, the upcoming chapter is bound to become a make or break for their friendship. Unfortunately, the manga will be on a break next week, meaning that the next chapter will be delayed by a week.