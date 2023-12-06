Oshi no Ko chapter 134: Ruby understands Ai's true feelings as she struggles with Kana

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 134, fans saw how Kana's words had affected Ruby. Even after Kana conveyed to Ruby that she wanted her to disappear, Ruby wanted to keep in touch with her. Unfortunately, Kana's ignorance only made things worse for Ruby.

The previous chapter saw Ruby struggling to act like Ai, after listening to Nino's criticism. Hence, after analyzing Ruby's situation, Kana realized that Ruby needed to be put into the same situation as her mother. Therefore, Kana let out her hidden emotions to Ruby, revealing how she wanted her to disappear.

Oshi no Ko chapter 134: Frill and Minami make their return

Oshi no Ko chapter 134, titled Depths, did not directly continue from the previous chapter but had a minor timeskip. Ruby could be seen trying to greet Kana. However, Kana chose to completely ignore her. Mem-Cho, who had no idea about their conversation, was stunned after witnessing the exchange. Hence, she deduced that Ruby and Kana had fought in her absence.

Oshi no Ko chapter 134 then switched to show Ruby at her school, as she could be seen speaking to her friends, including Frill Shiranui and Minami Kotobuki. During their discussion, Frill revealed how she often ended up developing romantic feelings for her co-star when she would play the role of a lover.

With that, she revealed that such emotions were important while filming, as the people who prepare for their roles and emotions often end up disappearing from the industry. According to her, this is because such actors may end up being led by the director and producers, revealing how incapable they are on their own.

This revelation led Ruby to think that Kana was also doing the same thing, which was, to get into her role as Nino. However, when Ruby thought back to what Kana had said to her, she could not accept that Kana was just acting.

Oshi no Ko chapter 134 then switched to Kana and Mem-Cho. Mem-Cho questioned Kana about the things she said to Ruby. However, Kana Arima remained adamant that she only revealed her true feelings. With that, even Kana had come to realize that she had begun to act like the real Nino.

The manga chapter then switched to the dressing room at the shooting location as one of the staff members and Taishi Gotanda looked at Ruby from afar. They were worried about Ruby and weren't sure about how to deal with her.

As for Ruby, she was wondering when Kana had begun hating her. She looked back at the times when she and Kana had clicked with one another. Yet, after hearing Kana's true feelings, Ruby was led to believe that she was unbearable.

With that, she began wondering how her mother Ai Hoshino dealt with so much hate. As Ruby looked at herself crying in the mirror, she began to wonder if her mother was also a frail girl.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 134

Oshi no Ko chapter 134 saw Ruby Hoshino seemingly understand how her mother felt during her time as an idol. While everyone believed that Ai was a happy girl, she was hiding a lot of emotions.

After Ruby went through the same emotions, she realized that her mother could not have completely hidden away her emotions, causing her to occasionally cry, possibly in hiding.

