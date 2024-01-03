Oshi no Ko chapter 136: Ruby reveals the real Ai's emotions

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 136, fans got to see how Ruby wished to portray Ai's emotions. While she was doubtful about whether her mother cried or not, from her own emotions, it seemed very evident that Ai cried when she was alone, and was a vulnerable woman.

The previous chapter saw Aqua and Gotanda discuss whether Ai cried or not. While Aqua believed that Ai never cried, Taishi's opinion was subject to change, based on evidence. Nevertheless, he was adamant about capturing Ai's true emotions for the movie.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 136: Taishi Gotanda's quick thinking captures Ai's true emotions

Ruby as Ai and Kana as Nino in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 136, titled Fight, opened with Ruby and Kana's "Ai and Nino's farewell" scene. The scene explained how Nino was part of B-Komachi before Ai's arrival, essentially making her Ai's senior. In addition, she was also the primary reason behind the idol group's initial fandom.

Nevertheless, when Ai arrived in the group, she apparently happened to steal fans from all her co-performers, making her the center girl of the group.

Hence, all the members of the group hated Ai, especially Nino, who happened to have the most hate towards her. This hate forced her to confront Ai and tell her how she wished to be just like Ai. However, Ruby as Ai tried to play it off stating that she wanted to become like Nino. Yet, this triggered Nino as she clearly stated that fans preferred Ai over herself in every aspect.

Nino and Kana as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 136 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 136 then showed fans Kana Arima's perspective while playing the scene. She finally realized why Nino turned out the way she did. While Nino considered Ai her friend, she was jealous of her natural talent and attractiveness. Knowing that Ai had everything she had wished for, Nino could no longer stop harboring hate towards Ai, forcing her to become obsessed with her.

Thus, Nino had to put an end to it by breaking ties with Ai. Hence, she stated that she wished Ai was dead. Nevertheless, the farewell was even more suffocating due to Ai's smile that hid her emotions. Soon after, the scene saw Kana Arima as Nino walking out of the room, full of contempt for what she said to Ruby, hoping that she does not worry about her.

Ruby as Ai Hoshino in Oshi no Ko chapter 136 (Image via Shueisha)

With the scene over, one of the staff members was about to end the scene when Director Taishi Gotanda asked him to record for a little longer. To everyone's shock, Ruby went off the rails and threw an object at the door smashing it. As she teared up, she stated that she hated everyone and wondered what she did wrong.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 136

Oshi no Ko chapter 136 saw Taishi Gotanda and Aqua Hoshino finally get a hint about the real Ai's emotions. While they were doubtful about her feelings, Ruby's scene hinted that Ai did cry when she was alone. This should help them plan a new path for the movie's storyline.