Oshi no Ko chapter 137: Ai and Nino's farewell scene allows Ruby and Kana to reconcile

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 137, fans got to see Ruby and Kana reconcile as Kana successfully helped Ruby understand Ai's emotions and portray the same through her acting. The new developments left Taishi Gotanda wanting to alter the entire film script.

The previous chapter saw Ruby and Kana play their roles as Ai and Nino in the farewell scene. This scene helped Kana understand why Nino was obsessed with Ai. As for Ruby, she could not handle her emotions as she furiously showed her anger at everyone by throwing an object at the door after Kana left the room.

Oshi no Ko chapter 137: Gotanda plans to change the script

Oshi no Ko chapter 137, titled Idol, opened with Gotanda's assistants being shown worried about Ruby's adlib scene, which would ruin Ai's image as a perfect idol. Such a development would end up affecting the entire film's script. Nevertheless, Gotanda was open to such changes because Ruby's acting was compelling.

She opened his eyes to the fact that Ai Hoshino was just a normal vulnerable girl who was scared to socialize and was left hurt upon being at odds with her friends. That's why she lied through all of it.

She had to put on a fake persona that would satisfy everyone around her to the lie that Ai was a perfect idol. But the truth was that she was only shaped into such an idol due to the ugly desires of people.

Gotanda felt that Ruby Hoshino's acting blamed the people around her mother who shaped her into the "perfect idol," preventing her from being her real self and existing as the individual called "Ai Hoshino." Thus, Gotanda was convinced that he needed to keep that scene in the movie, especially because it explained why Ai was so strong.

Meanwhile, both Ichigo Saitou and Kaburagi Masaya were impressed by Ruby's acting. While Ichigo believed that Ai had more anger within her, Ruby did a good job of shifting the film's direction in the right path. Additionally, Kaburagi also praised Kana as she was capable of improving others' acting skills. Hence, Kaburagi was planning to market Kana Arima as a "genius actor."

Later in the chapter, Ruby met Kana and asked her about her acting. Kana praised Ruby's acting, especially since she was new to the art form. Following that, Ruby expressed that the reason the scene ended up so good was because she was actually angry at Kana. The entire fight with Kana helped Ruby understand how an unpleasant circumstance first makes a person sad, following which they become angry.

Thus, Ruby was certain that even her mother would have been angry after being at odds with her friends. However, this also helped Ruby understand that she was quite different from her mother. Unlike her mother, Ruby wanted to be honest with others and get along with her friends. With that, Ruby reconciled with Kana, stating that she was always going to follow her persistingly.