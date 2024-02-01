Oshi no Ko chapter 139: Major spoilers to expect

Oshi no Ko chapter 139 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, for fans who do not wish to wait that long for the next chapter to be released, here we have brought you a list of developments that could take place in the upcoming chapter.

The previous chapter saw Taiki Himekawa take Aqua, Mem-Cho, and Frill for a car ride. Following that, Mem-Cho learned about Aqua and Taiki's relationship. The manga chapter later saw Hikaru Kamiki making his move as he wished to become a sponsor for the 15-Year Lie movie.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 139?

Oshi no Ko chapter 139 may reveal Hikaru Kamiki's plan

Hikaru Kamiki as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

The manga's previous chapter saw Hikaru Kamiki revealing his interest in becoming a sponsor for the 15-Year Lie movie to Producer Kaburagi Masaya. The surprising fact is that the Kamiki Productions President knows that the film is being made to reveal his crimes to the public. Nevertheless, he wants to become a benefactor for the film.

One must also remember that Hikaru Kamiki has yet to permit the filmmakers to use his name in the movie. Therefore, the dialogues in the movie refer to Hikaru as "Boy A" in the movie. However, with Hikaru's addition as the film's benefactor, that could soon change. Additionally, fans may finally get to see a manga chapter dedicated to showing Hikaru Kamiki's perspective.

Aqua Hoshino may act as Hikaru Kamiki for the first time

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

The manga's previous chapter saw Taiki Himekawa reveal that he, Aqua, and Frill were soon set to begin acting out their roles for the film's shooting. Thus, there is a good chance that Oshi no Ko chapter 139 may see Aqua Hoshino act as his biological father Hikaru Kamiki for the first time.

That said, one must note that Aqua hasn't ever met his father. Therefore, he may have a tough time getting into his character. Considering that Kaburagi Masaya has met Hikaru Kamiki, there is a small likelihood that he may direct Aqua for his role. Inadvertently, acting as his father, the person responsible for Ai's murder is bound to affect Aqua mentally.

Taishi Gotanda may reveal his rework of the film's script in Oshi no Ko chapter 139

Taishi Gotanda as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

After watching Ruby Hoshino act as her mother in the farewell scene with Nino, Director Taishi Gotanda was adamant about making Ruby's adlib scene the core of the film. While everyone thought of Ai as the perfect idol, Ruby's adlib scene helped explain why Ai seemed that way to her fans. Hence, the Director had decided that he would change the script accordingly.

Therefore, there is a good chance that Taishi Gotanda might hand over the renewed scripts to his cast members in Oshi no Ko chapter 139. Such a development might likely some scenes to get reshot. However, that shouldn't take much time to be done.