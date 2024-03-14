Oshi no Ko Chapter 144: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 144 is set to be released on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga has returned from its break so according to the MANGA Plus website, it will release a chapter from next week. Oshi no Ko manga will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus services.

The previous chapter saw Ruby getting Aqua to act like Gorou Amamiya and call her Sarina-chan. While the developments seemed cute, they soon took a peculiar turn after Ruby helped Aqua feel happy to be alive. She revealed how she was not only Aqua's blind follower but was also in love with him. With that, the manga saw the siblings kiss twice.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 144 release date and time

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Oshi no Ko chapter 144 will be released on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in most countries worldwide. However, due to the difference in time zones, some countries will experience the manga chapter's release on Thursday. This is why the upcoming manga chapter will be released on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan.

Oshi no Ko chapter 144 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday March 20 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday March 20 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday March 20 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday March 20 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday March 20 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday March 20 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday March 20 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday March 21

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 144?

Aqua as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 144 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus services. The platform's mobile application allows fans to read all chapters from the manga for free.

However, except for the first three and the latest three chapters, other manga chapters can only be viewed once. If fans want to read the other chapters repeatedly, they will have to purchase the premium membership. One must also note that the latest three chapters change with every new chapter release.

As for MANGA Plus' website, it only allows fans to read the first three and latest three chapters of a manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 143 recap

Ruby kissing Aqua in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 143, titled Blind Follower, saw Ruby convince Aqua to act like Gorou and call her "Sarina-chan." This made Ruby very happy. Seeing her happy, Aqua revealed how he was no longer his past self. He had a tough time smiling and felt guilty about being alive.

In response, Ruby revealed her trick to staying happy—having an idol. Aqua was Ruby's idol, and knowing that he existed made her feel happy. That said, Ruby revealed how she was not only Aqua's blind follower but also loved her. With that, Ruby kissed Aqua before and during their kissing scene as Ai and Hikaru.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 144?

Ai Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko chapter 144 will most likely see the filming for the '15-Year Lie' movie proceed toward its climax. This means the story will move toward Ai's hiatus, pregnancy, and time as a mother.

Such a storyline should also see Melt Narushima return to the series. As revealed previously, he is set to play Gorou Amamiya in the movie. In addition, Tsukuyomi might also return to the series to play her roles as Aqua and Ruby.

Related Links

Who got Ai pregnant in Oshi No Ko? Explained

Will Ai be reincarnated? The teen idol's twisted fate, explained

"Worst chapter ever": Oshi no Ko fandom divides over Aqua and Ruby's controversial scene