Oshi no Ko chapter 145 spoilers: Tsukuyomi's past reveals her connection to Aqua and Ruby

Oshi no Ko chapter 145 spoilers were expected to showcase Tsukuyomi's acting skills. Needless to say, the leaks did not disappoint as they revealed a whole lot more. With the alleged spoilers, the manga finally revealed Tsukuyomi's connection with Aqua and Ruby.

Oshi no Ko chapter 145 is officially set to release on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The previous chapter saw Ruby analyzing Melt's acting skills in portraying Gorou Amamiya. She initially disapproved Melt's acting but soon after changed her opinion. The manga also hinted at Tsukuyomi's turn to act as young Ruby and Aqua.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 145 spoilers: Tsukuyomi's past gets revealed

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

According to Oshi no Ko chapter 145 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Children."

The alleged spoilers opened with Tsukuyomi playing child Ruby's role. While the acting was decent, Ruby believed that Tsukuyomi was acting too childish in her tantrum scene. In response, Tsukuyomi revealed that from what she witnessed, young Ruby was quite childish. However, Ruby was certain that Tsukuyomi hadn't seen her in the past.

Oshi no Ko chapter 145 spoilers then saw Tsukuyomi and Ruby playing a scene as Ruby and Ai. The scene saw Ruby picking up Tsukuyomi. Upon being held, Tsukuyomi remembered the time when Sarina Tendouji picked her up.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 145 spoilers then switched to another shoot day in which Tsukuyomi played as young Aqua. Again the acting seemed decent to Ruby and Kana, however, they believed that Tsukuyomi was acting too cute as Aqua. Moments later Aqua himself raised the same concern as he thought himself to be a bit more prodigious in the past.

As Aqua, Ruby, and Kana began discussing the scene, Oshi no Ko chapter 145 spoilers shifted their focus to Tsukuyomi's flashback. The flashback saw Sarina Tendouji spotting an injured crow stuck in a net. She wanted to help the crow, but Gorou Amamiya stopped her due to the possibility of bacteria.

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Soon after, the manga revealed that Sarina and Gorou took care of the crow. During this, Gorou deduced that the crow must have gotten stuck in the net due to its bird's eyes which did not allow it to see properly at night. After the crow was healed, Gorou and Sarina set her free.

The manga then revealed how the crow, i.e., Tsukuyomi began following Sarina and Gorou. Hence, Tsukuyomi also witnessed Sarina's death on her hospital bed as Gorou could be seen mourning next to her.

Tsukuyomi as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Right after, Oshi no Ko chapter 145 spoilers switched back to the present. Aqua, Ruby, and Kana were still rating Tsukuyomi's acting skills in portraying Aqua. They liked her acting but the portrayal was too cutesy, making it a bit far from believable.

As for Tsukuyomi, she revealed through a monologue that while her portrayal of Aqua and Ruby might have been a bit cuter than usual, she couldn't help it. This is because, for her, Aqua and Ruby had always been cheeky and adorable, like children.

Lastly, Oshi no Ko chapter 145 spoilers revealed that the manga's next chapter would be released the next week with no breaks in between.

