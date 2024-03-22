Oshi no Ko Chapter 145: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 145 is set to be released on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 12 am JST. Since the manga is set to go on a one-week break, it will not release a chapter next week, but the following week. Oshi no Ko manga will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus services.

The previous chapter saw Ruby analyzing Melt Narushima's acting skills in the doctor's role. Initially, she found his acting appalling, however, after hearing his interpretation of the character, Ruby approved his acting. The manga later saw Tsukuyomi return as her acting debut was hinted at previously.

Oshi no Ko chapter 145 release date and time

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Oshi no Ko chapter 145 will be released on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in most countries worldwide. However, due to the difference in time zones, the manga chapter will be released on Thursday in Japan and some other countries.

This is why the upcoming manga chapter will be released on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan.

Oshi no Ko chapter 145 will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday April 3 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday April 3 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday April 3 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday April 3 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday April 3 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday April 3 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday April 3 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday April 4

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 145?

Oshi no Ko chapter 145 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform. The platform's website allows a user to read the first three and the latest three chapters of a manga. That said, fans must remember that the latest three chapters of a manga change with every new chapter release.

However, if fans want to read the other chapters, they will have to use the mobile application. It allows users to read all the chapters of a manga, albeit only once. If one wants to read the other chapters repeatedly, one needs to purchase a premium membership.

Oshi no Ko chapter 144 Recap

Oshi no Ko chapter 144, titled Fan of the Originals, saw Ruby Hoshino criticizing Melt Narushima's acting of Doctor Gorou. She was unsatisfied with his performance and believed that someone talented like Taiki Himekawa should have played the role.

That's when she noticed Melt wearing an Ai pin. Melt had seemingly gotten the pin added to the costume because the doctor was an Ai fan. According to Melt, the doctor might have kept the pin with him as a symbol of his love for the deceased patient who influenced the doctor to become an Ai fan. Upon hearing this, Ruby instantly approved Melt's acting and asked him to become her teacher.

Later, the manga saw Tsukuyomi return. It was seemingly her turn to play her role in the film.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 145?

Oshi no Ko chapter 145 will most likely see the manga focus on Tsukuyomi as it could finally be her turn to play the roles of baby Aqua and Ruby. With that, the Crow Girl might finally make her acting debut in the next chapter.

In the meantime, the chapter could give fans a new interaction between Aqua and Tsukuyomi. It could possibly be about Aqua's new relationship dynamic with his sister Ruby.

