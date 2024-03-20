Oshi no Ko chapter 144: Ruby approves Melt's analysis of Gorou as Tsukuyomi makes her return

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 144, the manga revealed how the filming for "15-Year Lie" was inching towards its end. During this, Ruby was doubtful about Melt playing Gotou Amamiya, but soon after, she approved the same. In addition, the manga hinted at Tsukuyomi's acting debut.

The previous chapter saw Ruby convince Aqua to act like Gorou Amamiya. During this, Aqua revealed how he felt guilty for being alive. Hence, Ruby suggested Aqua to find an idol. Given that Aqua was her idol, she remained happy thinking that her idol was alive. Right after, Ruby revealed how she was not just a fan but was also in love with her idol. This was followed by two kisses between the siblings, before and during the filming.

Oshi no Ko chapter 144 hints at Tsukuyomi's acting debut

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 144 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 144, titled Fan of the Originals, opened with the manga explaining how scheduling is the biggest enemy during a film shoot. Several scenes get recorded out of chronological order due to the location availability. The same was the case for Melt Narushima's scenes as Gorou Amamiya. However, Ruby did not think he was doing a good job.

Ruby believed that the Doctor's role was crucial for the story and needed to be portrayed by someone skilled like Taiki Himekawa. Following that, Ruby kept criticizing Melt's acting skills, especially for his time in Sweet Today.

Ruby spotting Melt's pin in Oshi no Ko chapter 144 (Image via Shueisha)

Soon after, Ruby noticed an Ai pin on Melt's apparel. He had seemingly found it and got the costume designer to add it to his costume because he knew the doctor was Ai's fan. When Ruby again began berating him for wearing it underneath his coat, Melt revealed how he had a reason behind it.

After studying the character, Melt believed that the doctor was a true fan and would not want to wear the pin in front of the idol Ai herself. Moreover, he knew that the doctor became Ai's fan due to the influence of a patient who passed away long ago. As per Melt's interpretation, the doctor kept hold of the pin as a symbol of his love for the patient.

Tsukuyomi as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 144 (Image via Shueisha)

Upon hearing this, Ruby completely changed colors as she approved Melt's acting as the doctor. Right after, she praised him and asked him to make her his student. This saw Melt taking Ruby under his wing.

Oshi no Ko chapter 144 then saw Ruby meeting Tsukuyomi the next morning. She was led to wonder about how Tsukuyomi traveled from one place to another. In response, Tsukuyomi began speaking highly about her existence as a god, and how Ruby shouldn't try questioning her.

However, Ruby managed to catch her off-guard by asking her if she pull off her roles as baby Aqua and Ruby, which she was supposed to play the following week. Tsukuyomi got annoyed at the question, asked Ruby not to underestimate her, and declared that she would pull off her role without any trouble.

