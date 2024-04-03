Oshi no Ko chapter 145: Tsukuyomi's identity and connection to Sarina and Gorou get revealed

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 145, the manga finally took a new turn as Tsukuyomi made her acting debut. However, unlike what fans expected, the newly released chapter revealed Tsukuyomi's real identity and how she was connected to Ruby and Aqua from their days as Sarina and Gorou.

The previous chapter saw Ruby analyzing Melt's acting skills as the doctor. While she initially disapproved of his acting, she soon complimented his interpretation of the character. Right after, the manga saw Tsukuyomi make her return. With that, the manga hinted at her acting debut.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 145 reveals how Tsukuyomi knew Aqua and Ruby

Tsukuyomi and Ruby as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 145 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 145, titled Children, opened with Tsukuyomi's acting debut as she played a young Ruby Hoshino. While her acting was decent, Ruby herself wasn't impressed as Tsukuyomi depicted her as too childish. As for Ruby, she believed that she was more mature in her past.

The manga later saw Ruby and Tsukuyomi playing Ai and young Ruby's roles together. During this, when Ruby picked up Tsukuyomi, she happened to have a vision of Sarina Tendouji. With that, the manga hinted at her past connection.

Tsukuyomi playing Aqua in Oshi no Ko chapter 145 (Image via Shueisha)

The manga later saw Tsukuyomi play a young Aqua another day. Like the last time, the criticism others had for Tsukuyomi was that she acted too cute for her role. Even Kana believed that Aqua was quite intelligent in the past. Soon after, Ruby and Kana began adoring Tsukuyomi as she resembled young Aqua quite a lot.

Later, Aqua joined them as he believed he was too prodigious in his past. Right after, the manga began revealing Tsukuyomi's backstory.

Sarina Tendouji as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Tsukuyomi was an actual crow in the past and was found injured by Sarina Tendouji, who asked Doctor Gorou Amamiya to heal the crow. Despite not being a veterinarian, Gorou took care of the crow. As soon as the crow healed, Sarina and Gorou set her free. After that, the crow followed Sarina and Gorou in their daily lives until the day Sarina died in her hospital bed.

The manga then switched back to the present. Tsukuyomi accepted that she may have acted too cute while playing Aqua and Ruby. However, from what she perceived, Aqua and Ruby had always been cheeky and cute children.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 145

Tsukuyomi as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 145 (Image via Shueisha)

Previously, fans used to make several theories about Tsukuyomi's identity. But with Oshi no Ko chapter 145, the manga series finally revealed Tsukuyomi's identity and how she knew about Gorou Amamiya and Sarina Tendouji. It also revealed that Tsukuyomi had no evil intentions toward Aqua and Ruby. In fact, she adored them like children.

Related links

7 Manga like Oshi no Ko that fell off after a promising start

Did Oshi no Ko manga fall off with Chapter 143? Explored

"Worst chapter ever": Oshi no Ko manga divides the fandom with Aqua and Ruby's controversial scene