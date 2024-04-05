Oshi no Ko chapter 146: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 146 is set to be released on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga series has returned from its break and will resume serialization without a break next week. Oshi no Ko manga will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus services.

The previous chapter saw Tsukuyomi make her acting debut as she played the roles of both young Ruby and Aqua. However, other actors felt that Tsukuyomi's depiction of the two children was too cute. The manga later revealed that Tsukuyomi knew Aqua and Ruby from their days as Gorou and Sarina in their previous lives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 146 release date and time

Tsukuyomi and Ruby as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, Oshi no Ko chapter 146 will be released on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in most countries worldwide. However, due to the difference in time zones globally, the manga chapter will be released on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan and a few other countries.

Oshi no Ko chapter 146 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday April 10 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Wednesday April 10 British Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday April 10 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Wednesday April 10 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday April 10 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday April 10 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Thursday April 11 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday April 11

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 146?

Tsukuyomi in her crow form (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 146 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus services, which are the website and mobile application. The platform's website allows users to only read the first three and the latest three chapters of a manga series.

As for the mobile application, users can read all chapters of Oshi no Ko manga once. However, if they want to read any chapter besides the first three and the latest three chapters repeatedly, they will need to purchase a premium membership.

That said, fans must note that the latest three chapters change with the release of every new chapter.

Oshi no Ko chapter 145 recap

Tsukuyomi playing young Aqua (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 145, titled Children, saw Tsukuyomi make her acting debut as she played both young Ruby and Aqua. While her acting was satisfactory, Ruby, Kana, and Aqua believed that her interpretation of young Ruby and Aqua was a bit too cutesy.

The manga then revealed Tsukuyomi's backstory. She was seemingly a crow in the past and was found injured by Sarina Tendouji. After Sarina and Gorou tended to her wounds, she began following the two until the day Sarina passed away in her hospital bed.

Given how long Tsukuyomi had known the two, she perceived Aqua and Ruby as cheeky and cute children.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 146?

Ai Hoshino's death scene (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko chapter 146 will most likely follow up with the movie's filming. Considering how the previous chapter focused on young Ruby and Aqua, the upcoming manga chapter could focus on Ai's death scene.

Hence, the upcoming manga chapter could become very crucial. Given the circumstances, fans can expect to see Aqua take on the role of his father, Hikaru Kamiki, again.

