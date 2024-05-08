Oshi no Ko chapter 148: Akane warns Aqua from going against his father as Kana admits defeat

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 148, the manga saw the actors from the '15-Year Lie' movie enjoy their vacation on a beach. Surprisingly, Akane and Kana had their sights set on Aqua, as both wanted to see the latter happy in life, albeit with different plans for how to help Aqua achieve that.

The manga's previous chapter saw Hikaru Kamiki sharing his umbrella with Ruby Hoshino at the shrine. Just as it seemed like Hikaru had set his eyes on his daughter, Akane Kurokawa arrived at Ruby's rescue. Soon after, the manga skipped over the remainder of the movie's filming.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 148: Kana asks Akane to get back with Aqua

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 148 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 148, titled End of Summer, saw the cast members of the '15-Year Lie' movie go on a beach outing with Minami Kotobuki and the film's director Taishi Gotanda. As Ruby rejoiced on her first holiday in ages, Gotanda expressed his dismay at having to chaperone a bunch of kids on a Sunday. They had seemingly asked the director to join them, as his car could fit all of them.

Nevertheless, despite his dismay, Gotanda was a natural at playing the father role on a trip. That's when Aqua revealed that Gotanda had seemingly purchased his car when he was searching for a partner. He wished to go on camping trips with his family. Unfortunately, the dream never came to fruition.

Minami and Ruby as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 148 (Image via Shueisha)

Soon after, the actors began talking about their schedules. Soon after, the actors began discussing their schedules. Frill Shiranui revealed that she was taking a two-month break and planned to slack off during that time, which sparked jealousy in Ruby and Kana.

Moments later, Ruby and Minami handed Taiki Himekawa and Melt Narushima their drinks. Both boys were left mesmerized by the girls. Taiki was especially left confused, as Ruby was technically his half-sister. As for Melt, he was Frill's fan; hence, he wished to see her in action. However, after seeing her donning her scuba diving kit, he immediately changed his mind.

Aqua and Akane as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 148 (Image via Shueisha)

The manga then saw Kana Arima trying to get Aqua Hoshino to put suntan oil on her. However, Akane Kurokawa forcibly took over the duty and applied the same to Kana. Later at night, Akane confronted Aqua and conveyed to him that she was actively keeping an eye on him to make sure that he did not go against his father Hikaru Kamiki.

As per Akane Kurokawa, the movie would cause social sanctions against Hikaru. Additionally, Ruby must have gotten her revenge against her father in the final act. Hence, there was no need for Aqua to go after his father. She also reminded Aqua that if he were to kill his father, his actions would make the people he loves unhappy.

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 148 (Image via Shueisha)

Just as Akane was rejoining the others, she came across Kana Arima, who conveyed to the former that Aqua was the happiest when he was with Akane. With that in mind, Kana requested that Akane get back with Aqua, as only she was capable of melting his heart.

Related Links