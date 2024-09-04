Oshi no Ko chapter 159: Aqua confronts Hikaru about his lies as the truth behind Ryosuke's death is revealed

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 159, the manga series revealed how Ruby Hoshino survived Fuyuko Niino's murder attempt. This development also saw Fuyuko Niino get apprehended and seemingly reveal the secrets behind the deaths of others.

The previous chapter revealed how B-Komachi's concerts were taking place one after another, counting down towards the final performance on Christmas Day. As for Fuyuko Niino, she had started becoming wary of Ruby's rise in popularity. Thus, in an attempt to stop her, she stabs her with a knife.

Oshi no Ko chapter 159: Akane disguises as Ruby to save her

Oshi no Ko chapter 159, titled Resonance, picked up from where the previous chapter ended as Fuyuko Niino apologized to Ruby Hoshino for stabbing her. She did not want anyone to surpass Ai as an idol as it would make all the deaths she caused meaningless. Just then, Ruby fought back as the knife had never penetrated her stomach.

Right after, Ichigo Saitou caught hold of Niino from behind and pinned her down. With that, Akane Kurokawa removed her Ruby wig and revealed that she had been wearing a knife-proof vest to protect herself. As for Ruby, she was already at the concert site, preparing for her performance.

After that, Ichigo Saitou confronted Fuyuko Niino for her actions. He knew that some of the idols had connections with fans, out of which Niino was dating a fan called Ryosuke Sugano. However, after Ryosuke switched her idol to Ai, Niino might not have been able to handle it, especially since Ryosuke committed suicide due to his love for Ai.

However, that wasn't the truth as Niino had already forgiven Ryosuke as Ai was the greatest idol ever. Hence, not liking her would have been odd. Besides, Ryosuke willingly committed suicide after she told him to die. Therefore, for Niino, it was never about revenge. All she wanted was for Ai to remain the perfect and ultimate idol forever.

Upon hearing this, Akane Kurokawa informed Niino that as per Ruby, Ai wanted to be ordinary friends with Niino. Hearing this made Niino tear up as she wished for the same thing. Right after, Akane asked Niino who on Earth made her and Ryosuke commit all the crimes they had committed.

Oshi no Ko chapter 159 then switched to B-Komachi's concert as everything happened seamlessly, including Kana Arima's farewell message segment to her fans. The manga then switched to Hikaru Kamiki who was watching the concert's broadcast on his phone.

Just then, Aqua Hoshino approached his father. He wished to save Hikaru like his mother Ai wished. However, it was too late as Hikaru was a nasty liar, spewing out lies for his own sake. In response, Hikaru Kamiki acted confused with black starry eyes.

