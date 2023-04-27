Oshi no Ko episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Oshi no Ko episode 4 is slated for release on May 3, 2023, across various Japanese television networks. Following its airing, the episode will be available for streaming to viewers around the world, thereby rendering it accessible to all by May 4.

Given that the previous episode of Oshi no Ko aired on April 26, 2023, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming episode. The next installment is especially significant since it will bring Aqua closer to uncovering the identity of his biological father, who is culpable for the murder of his mother.

Oshi no Ko episode 4 will progress Aqua's plan of hunting down the real killer of Ai Hoshino

Broadcasting detail and where to watch

The broadcast schedule of Oshi no Ko's episodes follows a weekly Wednesday schedule, and accordingly, the fourth episode is scheduled to air in Japan on April 26, 2023. The airing shall take place on various channels, including Chiba TV, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Tokyo MX, and Gunma TV, all according to their designated time slot for native audiences.

International viewers, on the other hand, may view the episode on HIDIVE or Netflix, which recently began streaming the show. Nevertheless, the timing of the episode's premiere shall vary based on the viewer's geographical location and time zone.

Herein, a list detailing the release dates and times for Oshi no Ko episode 4 for various countries is provided below:

India: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Japan: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11 pm

South Korea: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11 pm

UK: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 3 pm

USA: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 10 am

Canada: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 10 am

Germany: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 4 pm

Italy: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 4 pm

Brazil: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11 am

France: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 4 pm

Spain: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 4 pm

Pakistan: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 7 pm

Bangladesh: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 8 pm

Nepal: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 7:45 pm

Australia: Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 2:30 am

What to expect in the upcoming episode

Aqua will be seen acting in Oshi no Ko episode 4. (Image via Doga Kobo)

After witnessing the ending of Oshi no Ko episode 3, fans are excited to see some progress in the ultimate plan to hunt down Aqua's biological father who plotted the murder of Ai Hoshino.

Additionally, fans will once again witness Aqua performing as an actor, which can potentially pull him into the complex jungle of the entertainment industry. Viewers can also expect to see Ruby progressing with her own ambitions, on the other hand.

A brief recap of episode 3

In episode 3 of Oshi no Ko, Aqua and Ruby met Kana, the child actor whom the former worked with in the past. They discussed their educational plans, with Aqua choosing General Education and Ruby opting for performing arts.

Kana revealed that she is working on a TV drama series called I'll Go With Sweet Today and offered Aqua a role, but he initially declined. However, when he learned that the producer of the show was Masaya Kaburagi, who was one of the contacts on Ai's phone before she died, Aqua changed his mind and accepted the opportunity.

He got the role of the villain in the show's concluding episode, hoping to obtain a DNA sample from Kaburagi to see if he was his biological father. During the shoot, Aqua notices that Kana is not performing at her best. She explains that the majority of the actors were cast for their looks rather than their acting ability, which is why she needs to hold back a little or else the others might end up looking like a poor actor.

Kana had to work hard to build up her understanding of nature, which led to her being cast more frequently. Later, Aqua overheard the producer discussing how they were using Kana's celebrity status to make her work for less money, which highlighted the industry's unethical practices. He takes the producer's discarded cigarette butt, planning to use it for his own purposes. The episode ends with Aqua determined to give his best performance as the villain.

