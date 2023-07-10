Oshi No Ko manga makes an unspeakable blunder, and fans are fuming

Oshi no Ko gained a ton of traction when the anime adaptation was introduced. This series was on a majority of anime fans’ radars since the story revolved around the dark side of the entertainment industry. Instead of the run-of-the-mill high school slice-of-life series, this show decided to deal with a host of issues that is currently ongoing in the world.

It was smooth sailing for Oshi no Ko up until now. The manga was progressing quite well, and the anime is a massive hit, to say the least. However, Oshi no Ko’s impressive run seems to have come to a halt after the latest chapter’s release.

The latest chapter hinted at a relationship, the nature of which disturbed the entire fanbase. Plenty of fans even swore to stop reading this series further, and only time will tell how the story will progress. The mangaka must do everything in her power to ensure that the next chapter controls the damage that has been already done.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga chapters.

Oshi no Ko faces backlash over controversial twist in Ruby and Aqua's relationship

Those who are familiar with the Oshi no Ko series know that Aqua and Ruby Hoshino are reincarnations of Dr. Gorou and Sarina. The latter was a patient that Dr. Gorou was tending to. Sarina was on the brink of death and often joked around with the doctor.

She even asked the doctor to marry him, which he declined. After continued efforts, the doctor finally said, “I’ll give it thought once you’re of legal age.” After their deaths, they reincarnated as Ai Hoshino’s kids, and the story progressed.

Chapter 123 was a rather pleasant read since both Aqua Hoshino and Ruby Hoshino had an emotional reunion. The reason why they were emotional was because they remembered their connection in their past life as Sarina and Dr. Gorou.

Towards the end of the chapter, Ruby Hoshino reminded Gorou Amamiya about his words from their previous life. She looked at Aqua, addressed him as “sensei” and told him that she already turned 16.

This was a clear indication that she was interested in the doctor and wanted to marry him. The most uncomfortable part of this chapter was that Ruby uttered these words to Aqua, who is her brother.

Fans are disgusted with Oshi no Ko chapter 123 since it hinted at a potential in**stuous relationship. Fans did not expect the story to head in this direction, and most of them hope that Aqua Hoshino rejects Ruby’s advances.

At the time of writing, the manga is facing a possible drop in readership. Certain fans feel embarrassed for having recommended this manga series to their friends. Given the nature of the aforementioned issue, Oshi no Ko could be in serious trouble if the mangaka, Aka Akasaka, explores an in**stuous relationship in the series. Fans feel like the mangaka is just scaring her fanbase momentarily and that this potential in**stuous relationship will not see fruition.

Final thoughts

Given Aka Akasaka's caliber as a mangaka, it is highly unlikely that she will show an in**stuous relationship in this series. This would be a massive mistake as fans might consider dropping this series, and in turn, it could cause a ton of problems for the manga in the long run.

Given the success that the anime adaptation is enjoying, it would be wise not to explore this relationship. Fans hope that the next chapter will feature Aqua rejecting Ruby for obvious moral reasons.

Stay tuned for more Oshi no Ko manga and anime news as 2023 progresses.

