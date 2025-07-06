Osomatsu-san season 4 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Osomatsu-san season 4 episode 1 is set to premiere on July 9, 2025, and will be streamed on Crunchyroll. The Osomatsu-san anime is based on the manga of the same name by Soichiro Yamamoto, produced by Studio Pierrot.
Like its previous seasons, it markets itself as the adventures of the semi-serious Matsuno sextuplets and their peculiar daily lives but substitutes the reality that five of the six siblings are part-time or jobless in favor of slapstick, parody, and meta-humor.
Osomatsu-san season 4 episode 1 release date and time
Osomatsu-san season 4 episode 1 will be released on July 9, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. The series will premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, airing multiple times on various channels. Crunchyroll will make the series available worldwide after it first airs in Japan. Here is the release time for viewers in different time zones:
Where to watch Osomatsu-san season 4 episode 1?
Osomatsu-san season 4 episode 1 will be mostly available for streaming on Crunchyroll in most countries worldwide. The show will also air on TV Tokyo in Japan and other related channels.
This will be another case of the series where it airs on both television and a streaming service, making it accessible to both Japanese and foreign fans. Crunchyroll's release territories embrace North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.
Plot summary
The story continues with the six Matsuno brothers, who are now grown up, but they have not overcome NEET and are still staying at their parents’ home. Even though they have grown up, they refuse to work and take responsibility; instead, they waste their time on hilarious misadventures. Each of the brothers has a unique personality.
Osomatsu is self-centered; Karamatsu tries to be cool without success; Choromatsu is the ice-cold man; Ichimatsu avoids social contact; Jyushimatsu is very active; and Todomatsu is cunning and sweet at the same time.
The season will explore their problems, for instance, realizing the need and purpose of their lives and dealing with the complexities of their relations with each other and the outside world, all through the series' unique absurdist humor.
What to expect from Osomatsu-san season 4 episode 1 (Speculative)?
Osomatsu-san season 4 episode 1 will likely be the start of the Matsuno family's return to the present day, showing whether the brothers have changed since the previous season.
The upcoming episode might be built around their traditional demeaning everyday routines, which at the same time will show the personal NEET lifestyle they lead and the hilarious disorder they cause as they interact. Aside from that, the series' characteristic mix of slapstick comedy, pop culture parodies, and meta-humor that breaks the fourth wall will be present at every step.
The premiere will set the stage with new running gags while bringing back the beloved elements from former seasons, making way for a season of wild humor based on the adult brothers who take their time to live their lives.