Osomatsu-san season 4 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Osomatsu-san season 4 episode 1 is set to premiere on July 9, 2025, and will be streamed on Crunchyroll. The Osomatsu-san anime is based on the manga of the same name by Soichiro Yamamoto, produced by Studio Pierrot.

Ad

Like its previous seasons, it markets itself as the adventures of the semi-serious Matsuno sextuplets and their peculiar daily lives but substitutes the reality that five of the six siblings are part-time or jobless in favor of slapstick, parody, and meta-humor.

Osomatsu-san season 4 episode 1 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Osomatsu-san season 4 episode 1 will be released on July 9, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. The series will premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, airing multiple times on various channels. Crunchyroll will make the series available worldwide after it first airs in Japan. Here is the release time for viewers in different time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday July 8, 2025 8 am Eastern Time Friday July 8, 2025 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday July 8, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Friday July 8, 2025 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday July 8, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Time Friday July 8, 2025 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Saturday July 9, 2025 12 am Australian Central Time Saturday July 9, 2025 1 am

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Osomatsu-san season 4 episode 1?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Osomatsu-san season 4 episode 1 will be mostly available for streaming on Crunchyroll in most countries worldwide. The show will also air on TV Tokyo in Japan and other related channels.

This will be another case of the series where it airs on both television and a streaming service, making it accessible to both Japanese and foreign fans. Crunchyroll's release territories embrace North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

Ad

Plot summary

Expand Tweet

Ad

The story continues with the six Matsuno brothers, who are now grown up, but they have not overcome NEET and are still staying at their parents’ home. Even though they have grown up, they refuse to work and take responsibility; instead, they waste their time on hilarious misadventures. Each of the brothers has a unique personality.

Osomatsu is self-centered; Karamatsu tries to be cool without success; Choromatsu is the ice-cold man; Ichimatsu avoids social contact; Jyushimatsu is very active; and Todomatsu is cunning and sweet at the same time.

Ad

The season will explore their problems, for instance, realizing the need and purpose of their lives and dealing with the complexities of their relations with each other and the outside world, all through the series' unique absurdist humor.

What to expect from Osomatsu-san season 4 episode 1 (Speculative)?

A still from Osomatsu-san (Image via Pierrot Films)

Osomatsu-san season 4 episode 1 will likely be the start of the Matsuno family's return to the present day, showing whether the brothers have changed since the previous season.

Ad

The upcoming episode might be built around their traditional demeaning everyday routines, which at the same time will show the personal NEET lifestyle they lead and the hilarious disorder they cause as they interact. Aside from that, the series' characteristic mix of slapstick comedy, pop culture parodies, and meta-humor that breaks the fourth wall will be present at every step.

The premiere will set the stage with new running gags while bringing back the beloved elements from former seasons, making way for a season of wild humor based on the adult brothers who take their time to live their lives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More