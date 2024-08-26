Pochita might eat the Eye Devil next, and Chainsaw Man fans fear how that chapter would look

Chainsaw Man chapter 172 had Pochita devour the Ear Devil, which was followed by Pochita throwing up the Ear Devil after a joint effort from the Primal Aging Devil and Yoshida. This was soon followed by the Hero of Hell consuming the Mouth Devil in chapter 174, which culminated in a completely dialogueless, fight-centric chapter 175.

Given the somewhat regular pattern, many fans have mentioned how the entire situation might just be a buildup to Pochita consuming the Eye Devil, which will be emphasized by Fujimoto, who might deliver a completely dialogueless, pictureless, and completely blank chapter.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man series.

Chainsaw Man: Pochita's actions are building towards the eventual empty page chapter

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Hero of Hell emerged in chapter 171 and promptly disposed of the Public Safety Department forces in chapter 172. Although most of Pochita’s destructive actions were nothing out of the ordinary, many fans have noticed how the Hero of Hell has been targeting specific devils to ingest since his return.

Some fans have speculated that Pochita might be acting on the proverb "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil."

The course of action taken by Pochita has received no explanation yet and has only fueled numerous fan theories. Given that the Hero of Hell has been specifically targeting devils embodying concepts necessary for communication, many fans believe Pochita might be trying to stop fear from spreading throughout the world by halting communication altogether.

After the Hero of Hell erased mouths from the story, Fujimoto delivered a completely dialogueless chapter. It is possible that Pochita might next erase the concept of eyes, and Tatsuki Fujimoto might actually create the "blank" or "empty" chapter that many fans have been joking about.

Fan reactions to the thoery

Expand Tweet

Some fans have suggested that all of Pochita's actions might be part of a greater plan to stop the spread of fear. However, a larger portion of the fandom believes that Fujimoto might have the Hero of Hell consume the Eye Devil and deliver an entire chapter full of blank pages.

"I think it would be so funny if the eye devil got eaten at the beginning of a chapter and every page after that was just blank," one fan wrote.

"Imagine Fujimoto putting out a chapter of nothing but 18 blacked-out pages," another fan wrote.

"I hope we get excellently laid out panels of all black when that happens, for like half a chapter," one fan said.

Pochita as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Other fans have pointed out that Chainsaw Man chapter 175 is not the first instance of Fujimoto creating a completely dialogueless chapter, as he had already done so in chapter 46 of Fire Punch.

Some fans jokingly suggest that Fujimoto might release a blank chapter and then announce a hiatus to increase its impact.

Another fan speculated that the chapter following the Hero of Hell's consumption of the Eye Devil might consist of a wall of text with no drawings, similar to some chapters of Hunter x Hunter by Yoshihiro Togashi.

"This isn't the first time Fujimoto has written a chapter with zero dialogue," another fan mentioned.

"Pochita kills the Eye Devil and we get a blank chapter. Fujimoto then goes on hiatus." another fan said.

"No drawings, only text. Togashi style." Another fan chimed in.

Chapter 175 was followed by a break, and Chainsaw Man chapter 176 will be released on September 3, 2024.

Chapter 175 ended with the foreshadowing of a flashback or a Yoru power-up, so it is possible that Yoru will finally manage to make Chainsaw Man expel the Mouth Devil in the next chapter.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback