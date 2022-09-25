Pokemon Journeys episode 127: Release date and time, preview, what to expect, and more

After the heart-stopping battle we witnessed recently, Pokemon Journeys episode 127 is bringing fans a wholesome and tranquil adventure for them to enjoy. Before Ash commences to prepare for his battle against Leon, he and Goh will have a blast going through the city and enjoying a beautiful sunny day.

In the latest episode, fans could see glimpses of the best moments Goh has had in the series. This week, the episode will center on Goh and his Pokemon stopping a battle for dominance between a group of Nickits and Galarian Meowths. Continue reading to learn more about the release of Pokemon Journeys episode 127.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Pokemon Journeys anime series.

Why does Eternatus appear in the preview for Pokemon Journeys episode 127?

When will the episode come out?

Goh and Cinderace as seen in the show (Image via OLM Incorporated)

Pokemon Journeys episode 127 is expected to release this Friday, September 30, at around 6:55 pm JST. The episode will become available to international fans soon after its official release in Japan.

Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will release according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 2:55 am, September 30

Central Daylight time – 4:55 am, September 30

Eastern Daylight time – 5:55 am, September 30

British Summer time – 10:55 am, September 30

Central European Summer time– 11:55 am, September 30

Indian Standard time – 3:25 pm, September 30

Philippine time – 5:55 pm, September 30

Australian Central Daylight time – 7:25 pm, September 30

What does the preview show? What can fans expect?

Goh, Cinderace, and Grookey in the preview of Pokemon Journeys episode 127 (Image via OLM Incorporated)

The preview for Pokemon Journeys episode 127 starts with Ash talking to Leon and Sonia about the finals of the Masters Eight class. Behind the current Galar Champion, fans can see Eternatus, although an explanation for its appearance is not given. Our protagonist is seemingly given the day off before his encounter with Leon, so he decides to go visit the town with Goh.

The preview cuts to a Nickit bringing some berries to a group of Galarian Zigzagoons. Fans can then see a pack of Nickits fighting a group of Galarian Meowths while Team Rocket observes from afar. The preview ends with Goh’s Cinderace preparing a Pyro-Ball.

Nickit and Zigzagoon in the preview of Pokemon Journeys episode 127 (Image via OLM Incorporated)

Pokemon Journeys episode 127’s preview shows that this next episode will mostly focus on Goh and his Pokemon. There is a high likelihood that Cinderace will somehow get involved in the war between the Nickits and Meowths. It seems to be firing its Pyro-Ball in the same alley we can see the previously mentioned Pokemon, meaning he will have to fight at some point.

There is no clear indication as to why these groups of Pokemon are fighting, although it may have to do with the Zigzagoons we saw at the beginning of the preview. This group may be invading the Meowths’ territory, causing them to start a fight. Nonetheless, there is also a possibility that Team Rocket is responsible for these events.

Why is Eternatus back? (Image via OLM Incorporated)

Lastly, fans are hoping Pokemon Journeys episode 127 will explain why Eternatus can be seen behind Leon. The chances of the Galarian Champion using such a powerful being in the finals are few, but not zero. Fans fear that Ash will have to fight this imposing legendary Pokemon during his encounter with Leon, which would be absolutely unfair for the boy.

What happened the last time?

Goh in Pokemon Journeys episode 126 (Image via OLM Incorporated)

Pokemon Journeys episode 126 was a recap of all the adventures Goh has been on since the beginning of the series. His phone suddenly started replaying the videos and photos the young man has been taking since he chose to partake in Project Mew. It was later revealed that Grookey was the one playing with the phone.

The second half of the episode was the usual recap, with the narrator talking about Goh and his biggest feat. Fans were able to see Goh's Pokemon train and become stronger once again, starting with Cinderace and ending with Inteleon.

