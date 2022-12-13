Pokemon Journeys is about to ruin Ash's legacy with a major mistake

It looks like Pokemon Journeys might not actually be ending. With episode 135, it was believed by fans that the series was finally reaching its conclusion after a long and fitting journey.

However, there now seems to be talk of an episode 136, titled Ash and Goh! Embark On A New Journey!. A summary of the episode has not yet been revealed, which is set to be released on December 16. This came as a surprise and seemed to cause a bit of discontent in the anime community.

Disclaimer: The information mentioned hereafter is speculative, as concrete information regarding the series' continuation has remained undisclosed.

Pokemon Journeys might be en-route to razing Ash's legacy with a big mistake

While no official summary has been provided for Pokemon Journeys episode 136, there seems to be yet another after that as well, i.e., episode 137, following which the anime will take a break.

Anipoke Fandom @AnipokeFandom



Break scheduled on December 30.



#Anipoke Pokémon is currently listed for broadcast on December 16 and 23 in the Monthly Television Guide with undecided titles.Break scheduled on December 30. Pokémon is currently listed for broadcast on December 16 and 23 in the Monthly Television Guide with undecided titles. Break scheduled on December 30. #Anipoke

This continuation seems to have upset the community as they were all prepped for a final conclusion. Their discontent could be justified as moving forward after this could tarnish Ash and his character, which the franchise has worked so hard to build on over the years.

Pokemon Journeys witnessed Ash dethroning Leon to become the Pokemon World Champion. He has potentially become the strongest trainer in the series. While an interview with TV TOKYO's President cleared that Ash's adventures were far from over, his next project was not revealed.

By moving forward with Pokemon Journeys, he might damage his reputation as the strongest trainer. Also, what could be next for the 10-year-old after winning the World Title?

Rafi @ThePokeRaf Uh oh. Pokémon Journeys may have just ruined Ash Ketchum… yikes… this is gonna an interesting topic of discussion #Anipoke Uh oh. Pokémon Journeys may have just ruined Ash Ketchum… yikes… this is gonna an interesting topic of discussion #Anipoke

It is possible that he might just assist the Legendary Pokemon and the characters in Paldea or maybe take part in the Champion Assessment where he might lose battles which damage the reputation he just earned. Truly, becoming a Pokemon Master has a number of aspects and it remains to be seen who the spotlight will be on.

Fans are worried that after Pokemon Journeys, if the next project is not handled in an appropriate manner and Ash doesn't receive a new goal which will propel him towards his dream of becoming a Pokemon Master, it could harm the trainer's character.

Final thoughts

Ash Ketchum and Pikachu (Image via OLM)

Ash Ketchum is the Pokemon franchise's golden gem. His character needs to be handled with utmost care and lots of thought needs to be put into doing anything with him. What is about to happen in Pokemon Journeys episode 136 remains a mystery. For now, it looks like Ash and Goh are to set off on another adventure whose details are unknown.

Perhaps the next forward in the new project could feature an older Ash in a more mature role or make his appearance as a mentor for the new faces. Anyhow, that might be far away, as his time on the field is not up yet. Only time will tell what's in store for him in future.

Poll : 0 votes