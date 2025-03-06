Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 is set to release on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 10PM JST according to the series’ official website. With the time of Takumi’s original summoning having finally come to pass, fans can expect some major developments in the final two episodes of the season.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 has at least confirmed its release info.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 release date and time

Máni will likely get significant focus as the newest member of Takumi's group in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 (Image via Studio Comet)

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 will air on Japanese television networks at 10PM JST on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on March 12 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, March 13 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Where to watch Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 should also feature a heated discussion between Takumi and Lady Nolyn (Image via Studio Comet)

The Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of their full lineup and schedule for its offerings for the Winter 2025 anime season. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 recap

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 began with the introduction of a pioneer rabbit beastwoman named Máni. She was part of a pioneer village forced to abandon their homes after corrupt nobles interfered with development. Her husband also died as a result. A year later, a new home for the villagers was decided on. Takumi was enlisted to help build it given what he did for Bord Village and that the land was in monster territory.

Takumi eventually agreed, with him and his team quickly building the village. However, they went above and beyond in typical fashion, effectively turning the village into a bonafide fortress. Máni and the other villagers were shown to be in awe, but skeptical that there was a catch. Sofia then approached Máni, learning her husband had died. She likewise asked if she wanted to work for Takumi instead, arranging a meeting between them later that day.

However, the meeting didn’t go well, with Máni viewing Takumi as just another cruel noble. She went out for a walk in the woods as monsters attacked, leaving her stranded outside the village. Takumi and co then saved her, leading her to realize how different he was and accepting the job. The episode ended with the Holy Empire of Sidonia commencing the summoning ritual which first brought Akane, Akira, Yamamoto, and unintentionally Takumi to this world.

What to expect from Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 (speculative)

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 11 will likely begin with a relatively significant timeskip in order to set up some action in the season finale. It’s also likely that the next installment will start this fight, seeing a detachment of Sidonian forces target Takumi and co.

Episode 11 should also see Takumi speak with Lady Nolyn, demanding some answers about why she has helped him so and what his purpose is. The episode should end by setting up the final leg of this fight for the finale of the first season, likely via teasing some major injury to Takumi or Sofia.

