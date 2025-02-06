Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 7 is set to release on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 10 pm JST, according to the series’ official website. With Takumi and his allies set to meet with the king of Barcula in the next installment, fans can expect to begin learning about the conflict with Sidonia and how it will affect Takumi.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 7 has confirmed its release info.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 7 release date and time

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 7 should see Lady Nolyn begin showing her hand (Image via Studio Comet)

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 7 will air on Japanese television networks at 10 pm JST on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region will see this translate to a release sometime on February 12 locally as well.

However, some may see the installment air early on Friday, February 13 instead. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone. Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 7 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00 am, Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00 am, Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00 pm, Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Central European Time 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm, Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00 pm, Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00 pm, Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm, Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Where to watch Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 7

The king of Barcula will likely make a large order for Takumi's inventions thus far (Image via Studio Comet)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for the Winter 2025 anime season offerings.

Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 recap

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 began with the Holy Empire of Sidonia demanding that Barcula turn over Takumi, and stop using his light magic-based inventions. However, he refused, which left Takumi nervous as Papek informed him of this.

Papek also said they had a meeting with the king and Marquis Godwin because of these events. Takumi then split off from Maria and Sofia, with Sofia’s feelings for him becoming apparent here.

Takumi, meanwhile, met with Lady Nolyn to learn more about the Church of Divine Light and Holy Empire of Sidonia. He also learned that he was sent back in time one year before his initial summoning by her.

As it was teased she had a greater purpose for him, he was returned to reality. He then decided to make new cloaks for Maria and Sofia, which matched his design but with their respective colors, and were enchanted with Block Perception.

Sofia, Maria, Maple and he then went to find a monster horse to tame and travel with. Maple suggested they find a drake horse, but everyone but her got distracted on the way, prompting her to go ahead on her own.

She found a drake horse in trouble and tried to help, but ultimately needed Takumi to save them both. The issue ended with Takumi taming, healing, and naming the horse Camellia, after bringing her home in his pocket dimension.

What to expect from Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 7 (speculative)

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 7 should open up with Takumi and his allies already on their way to meet with the king of Barcula. The first third of the episode should focus on Takumi’s meeting with the king, seeing him swear to protect Takumi while also placing country-wide orders for fridges and toilets.

Episode 7 should then shift focus to Lady Nolyn and the Holy Empire of Sidonia, finally illuminating fans on their respective goals and motivations. The episode will likely end by setting up or starting the introduction of another new character who’ll eventually become Takumi’s ally.

