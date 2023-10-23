Ragna Crimson episode 5: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Ragna Crimson episode 5 is much anticipated by fans, now that Ultimatia has been brought into the fold and how good the battle Crimson and Ragna vs. Slime was. The anime adaptation by Silver Link has done justice to Daiki Kobayashi's manga thus far, and the duo of Ragna and Crimson is both fascinating and entertaining.

Ultimatia's statements of wanting to destroy humanity as a whole have been enough reason for people to already look forward to Ragna Crimson episode 5. People want to see Ragna and Crimson can stack up against a character who can manipulate time and see if they can come out of this one alive.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Ragna Crimson episode 5.

Ragna Crimson episode 5 release date for different time zones

Release date and countdown

Ragna Crimson episode 5 will be coming out soon (Image via Silver Link).

Ragna Crimson episode 5 is set to be released on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1 am JST. As mentioned with the previous episodes, this is the regular release schedule of the series this season, although that could change due to delays or production issues.

On the other hand, these are the release schedules for different time zones all over the world:

Indian Standard Time (IST): 9:30 pm on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Central Time (CT): 11:00 am on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 9:00 am on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Eastern Time (ET): 12:00 pm on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 4:00 pm on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Central Europe (CET): 6:00 pm on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Where to watch Ragna Crimson episode 5

For those who want to watch Ragna Crimson, the season is currently streaming on HIDIVE, which is an online platform who own the rights for the series outside of Japan.

While the series comes out in Japanese with subtitles, a few days later it also comes out with an English dub, which can be quite pleasing for people watching the series.

Recap of Ragna Crimson episode 4

The bulk of the episode is centered around Ragna and Crimson fighting Slime. This character says he is Crimson's future servant and they share a bit about what they have accomplished.

Ragna, Crimson, and Slime try to head out after the battle, only to discover that several areas of the capital have been under attack.

Of course, one of the biggest selling points of the episode was the introduction of Ultimatia and the way she goes about things. She had no qualms stating she was going to erase all of humanity because that was what her God decreed, much to the fear of the king and the people around him.

What to expect from Ragna Crimson episode 5?

The next episode is likely to focus on Ragna and Crimson's adventures in the aftermath of this one. There is also going to be more focus on who Ultimatia is and what she wants to do.

A confrontation between these two sides doesn't seem likely, at least at the moment.

The next episode of Ragna Crimson is due to come out next week and people are expectting that the unexpected alliances, and this world dominated by dragons can continue to impress audiences.

