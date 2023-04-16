Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 2 is set to be released on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 12:55 am JST on Fuji TV's Noitamina block in Japan. Later, the episode will be available on an affiliated digital platform for international viewing.

The first episode of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage garnered the attention of anime fans globally with its captivating visualizations and storylines. The story revolves around Bojji's training under Despa's mentorship and the growing bond between Bojji and Kage. The series highlights the importance of kindness, perseverance, and learning about society on the journey to becoming a great king.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 2 will see Bojji’s training with Despa to be a great king

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 2 is scheduled to air on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 12:55 am JST on Fuji TV's Noitamina block in Japan. It will also stream on other Japanese channels and on Crunchyroll. Later, it will be available on Amazon Prime Video to watch globally in an hour.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of the anime:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:55 am, April 20, Thursday

Central Standard Time: 9:55 am, April 20, Thursday

Eastern Standard Time: 10:55 am, April 20, Thursday

British Standard Time: 3:55 pm, April 20, Thursday

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, April 20, Thursday

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, April 20, Thursday

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, April 20, Thursday

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:25 am, April 21, Friday

What to expect in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 2?

Since no preview for The Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 2 has been released yet, Bojji and Kage will likely continue their adventure from the previous episode. Bojji will take further training from Despa to become stronger and more capable. Kage will be there to fully support Bojji, while Despa might take this as an opportunity to make Kage do the work for him. Ultimately, it will be a positive for both Kage and Bojji.

However, as the series moves forward, Bojji will soon face another challenge to overcome and get closer to becoming the best king. The intensity of every challenge will increase step by step. As the series will only have 10 episodes, it's only a matter of time before viewers see how much growth Bojji and the other characters will get.

A brief recap of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 1

The first episode of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage is divided into two parts. In the first part of the episode, titled Kage's Errand, Kage sets off on a mission to find the Shuddercap mushroom for Despa, while Bojji begins his training.

Further in the episode of Ranking of Kings, Kage ventures into the dangerous Okkana Forest, rescues an old lady from a monstrous creature, and receives a pie made of the sought-after mushroom as a gift from her. Despa reveals that the old lady is an expert in harvesting Shuddercap and is known for her bossy nature.

The second part of the episode, titled The Prince and Money, follows Bojji and Kage as they try to earn money under Despa's guidance. After several unsuccessful attempts at different jobs, they set up a beanbag-throwing game and accumulate a significant amount of money.

A little girl takes part in the game to win money for her sick mother's medicine but fails. Bojji and Kage decide to help her, and Despa explains his plan to teach her while providing her with the necessary funds.

