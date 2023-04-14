Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 1: Kage acquires special mushroom, Bojji learns about society

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 1 has finally arrived, taking fans on a brand new adventure with Bojji and Kage. As a spin-off of the much-loved Ranking of Kings anime, this series provides a fresh perspective on the duo's journey and the challenges they face. Produced by Wit Studio and directed by Yousuke Hatta, this ten-episode series is set to enthrall audiences across the globe.

In this episode, Bojji and Kage embark on a quest for courage, discovering their own inner strengths and the untold treasure chest of courage that lies within. Throughout the episode, they face numerous challenges, ultimately learning valuable life lessons and growing as characters.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 1: Kage convinces Despa to train Bojji

Kage’s Errand

Kage and Bojji as seen in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 1 (Image via Wit Studio)

The first episode of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage consists of two parts, with the initial segment titled Kage's Errand.

It begins with Bojji and Kage preparing a meal for Despa, who suddenly screams, prompting them to rush to his side. They find Despa hiding his face, which has a spot he believes to be an age spot, caused by a lack of sleep.

Concerned, Kage and Bojji are taken aback when Despa claims he cannot train Bojji because of the spot. Kage then persuades Despa that he will find a way to remove the spot, allowing him to train Bojji.

Despa requested a special mushroom called Shuddercap, which is believed to have beautifying properties. Kage leaves to find the Shuddercap, while Despa agrees to begin Bojji's training in the first episode of The Ranking of Kings.

Quest for a special mushroom

In Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 1, unable to find the special Shuddercap mushroom in the market, Kage learns from a shopkeeper that it might be found in the hills of Okkana Forest, which is home to a terrifying creature.

Undeterred, Kage ventures into the forest while Bojji trains with Despa. During his search, Kage encounters the monstrous creature carrying away an old lady, who he promptly rescues. She denies knowing about Shuddercap.

Kage later brings the lady home, and she makes various excuses to have him complete chores. As night falls, the old lady remarks on Kage's failed attempt to sell Shuddercap.

He explains that he wanted it for a friend and was not interested in selling it. Before leaving, the old lady gifts Kage a box of pies she claims to have made extra. Confused, Kage accepts the gift and departs.

Pie made of a special mushroom

Later, in the first episode of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage, when Kage gets home, he informs Despa that he couldn’t find the Shuddercap.

However, he realizes that the pie gifted to him by the old lady is made of Shuddarcap. This fact is confirmed by Despa, who also mentions that harvesting Shuddercap was dangerous and that only a few people could do it.

Despa also adds that Shuddercap could only be harvested on the backs of wild animals, which meant the old lady was clinging to the wild creature, not taken by it. He also mentions that the lady was famous for taking down people who wanted Shuddercap and also liked to boss others.

The Prince and Money

In the second part of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 1, titled The Prince and Money, Despa sends Bojji and Kage to the market to earn money, claiming that Bojji needs to learn about society to become a king.

The duo search for work, first trying their hand at a flower shop but failing due to Bojji's inability to move the heavy pots. They also attempt to work as waiters in a restaurant, but Bojji's deafness prevents him from effectively communicating with customers.

Undeterred, Bojji and Kage devise a plan to make money after witnessing a game where participants throw axes at a target in the first episode of the series. They set up a competition in which people must hit Bojji with a beanbag to win a prize of 100 gold coins.

Despite his small stature, Bojji proves to be a difficult target, and one by one, the contestants fail to hit him. As a result, Kage and Bojji accumulate a substantial amount of money from the game.

Despa’s plan for the little girl

Despa planned to teach the girl (Image via Wit Studio)

When Bojji and Kage are about to wrap up, a little girl comes and offers all her money to participate in the game. Everyone around her are against her participation, as it is obvious that she would miss.

But she doesn't listen and participates in the competition. She eventually fails to hit Bojji. As she is running away crying, Bojji and Kage follow her and find that she had participated in the game to gain money in order to buy medicine for her mother.

Later in this anime, when Bojji and Kage get home, they inform Despa about the scenario and say that they wanted to help the girl. Despa then explains his plan to help that girl little by little with the money she needed in exchange for teaching her. Then, when she would gather knowledge, Despa would give her all the money back to live a good life.

Final thoughts

Episode 1 of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage provides an exciting start to the spin-off series, showcasing new adventures for Bojji and Kage. The episode highlights character growth and resilience as they face challenges and help others.

The mix of lighthearted moments and deeper themes, such as the significance of societal understanding and friendship, create a compelling narrative. Bojji's quest to become the best king is supported by Kage's unwavering loyalty, setting the stage for an engaging series that has fans eager for more.

