Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 3 is set to be released on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 12:55 am JST on Fuji TV's Noitamina block in Japan. The series has garnered the attention of anime fans globally with its captivating visualizations and storylines.

The story of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage revolves around Bojji's and Kage’s adventures. The anime series highlights the importance of kindness, perseverance, and learning about society on the journey to becoming a great king.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 3 will see Bojji and Kage facing the biggest threat while marching towards the Kingdom of Bosse

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 2 is scheduled to air on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 12:55 am JST on Fuji TV's Noitamina block in Japan. It will also stream on other Japanese channels and Crunchyroll. Later, the anime series will be available on Amazon Prime Video to watch globally an hour later.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of the anime:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:55 am, Thursday, April 27

Central Standard Time: 9:55 am, Thursday, April 27

Eastern Standard Time: 10:55 am, Thursday, April 27

British Standard Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, April 27

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, April 27

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, April 27

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, April 27

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:25 am, Friday, April 28

What to expect in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 3? (Speculative)

Since there is still no preview for The Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 3, the upcoming instalment will focus on the adventures of Bojji and Kage. As such, they may face new struggles, as seen in the trailer for the series.

The struggles will help Bojji gradually level up his courage in the series. As Bojji and Kage, along with the Order of the Underworld, march towards the Kingdom of Bosse, they are likely to face off against Desha and other threats who can use deadly power.

A brief recap of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 2

In the first part of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 2, titled Beasts of the Wilderness, Bojji, Kage, and others from the Order of the Underworld headed back to the Kingdom of Bosse to address ongoing conspiracies. They came across a sizable shadow and found a family under robbery threats. Bojji and Kage saved the family and later learned that the shadow was the sleepwalking captain of the Order of the Underworld.

The second part of the episode, titled A Mysterious Desert, saw the group battle a sandstorm and discover an oasis inhabited by mysterious animal-shaped creatures. Despite the captain's warning, everyone was enamored with the creatures' cuteness. After a confrontation with a larger creature, the mother of the smaller animals, the oasis disappeared in another sandstorm, leaving the group puzzled about the reality of the experience.

Poll : 0 votes