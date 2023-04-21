Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 2: Bojji's bravery and mysterious desert creatures

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 2 has finally arrived, and it has fans buzzing with excitement. The show continues to impress viewers with its captivating storyline and unique blend of action, adventure, and heartwarming character development. After an enthralling first episode, the series now follows Bojji in action as he makes his way back home.

In the previous installment, Bojji and Kage set out on a journey to uncover courage, ultimately finding their own hidden reserves of fortitude and the unspoken wealth of bravery that resides within them. As the episode unfolds, they encounter a series of trials that help them learn vital life lessons and foster their growth as individuals.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 2: Bojji and Kage start their adventurous journey home

Bojji’s bravery and discovering the wild beast

The second episode is divided into two parts, much like the first one. The first part, titled Beasts of the Wilderness, begins with Bojji, after receiving training from Despa, heading back to the Kingdom of Bosse with Kage and the Order of the Underworld to solve the ongoing conspiracies.

On their way, they stop in the desert for the night, where the captain of the Order of the Underworld warns them about potential wild beast attacks.

Kage soon spots a large shadow, which he believes to be a wild beast. They follow the shadow to a house, where they find a frightened family. Bojji and Kage initially think that the family is afraid of the wild beast, but soon discover that they are being terrorized by a group of robbers. Bojji's training pays off as he and Kage successfully take down the robbers and save the family.

I love random subtle moments like this and how there's absolutely no rhyme or reason for it storywise.



After leaving the house, they once again spot a large shadow, which they had initially believed to be a wild beast. It turns out to be the captain of the Order of the Underworld, who has a habit of sleepwalking and snoring like a wild beast.

With the misunderstanding cleared, the group continues their journey back to the Kingdom of Bosse in the first part of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 2.

Mysterious creatures in the desert

The second part of the episode, titled A Mysterious Desert, starts with Bojji, Kage, and the group battling a sandstorm. After the storm passes, they discover an oasis with a lake.

As they approach it, they encounter mysterious animal-shaped creatures, which they had seen before. The Captain warns everyone not to touch the creatures, but his advice goes unheeded as everyone, including him, becomes enamored by their cuteness.

Later, in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 2, Bojji and Kage enjoy their time playing with the creatures until they are confronted by a larger creature, which turns out to be the mother of all the mysterious animals in the oasis.

The creatures eventually disappear in a sandstorm caused by a tornado-shaped creature, leaving the group confused about whether the oasis was a mirage.

Final thoughts

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 2 has once again delivered an engaging and thought-provoking episode that keeps viewers hooked.

A unique mix of action, adventure, and heartwarming moments has made this series a standout among recent anime releases. Bojji and Kage's journey together continues to provide valuable life lessons and showcase the power of friendship and inner strength.

As the story progresses in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 2, fans are eager to see how Bojji and Kage will grow and develop as characters.

Their encounters with various trials and tribulations offer an opportunity for growth and self-discovery, and it will be interesting to see how they will tackle future challenges.

With its captivating narrative and memorable characters, Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 2 solidifies the series as a must-watch for anime enthusiasts.

