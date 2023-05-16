Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5: Fren's rebellion to save Ouken, Whiteking's transformation, and Hokuro's devotion to Bojji

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5 was released on May 12, 2023, marking another milestone in the series' story progression. This episode was a unique blend of suspense, humor, and emotional depth, serving as a testament to the show's storytelling prowess. The narrative was divided into three parts, each focusing on a different character and their respective journeys.

In the previous episode, viewers were introduced to the underworld King Satun, whose obsession with immortality led him to conduct horrific experiments on his sons Desha, Despa, and Ouken, and terrorize his people. Desha eventually overthrows his father, ending his tyranny, but not before Ouken, who has inherited healing superpowers, spirals down a similar dark path.

Despite his brothers' attempts to save him, Ouken succumbs to his inner evil, mirroring their father's trajectory. The episode ends with Despa investigating a demon mentioned in a mysterious book, hinting at upcoming challenges in their quest to right the wrongs of their father's rule.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5: Fren's friends showed true friendship, and Hokuro successfully gets a chance to meet Bojji

Fren's rebellion and exile

The first part of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5 continues from the end of the previous episode. This episode followed a thrilling narrative centered around Fren, the second in command of the Order of the Underworld. Fren's decision to break the law of the Underworld to save Ouken was a testament to his loyalty and courage. Despite knowing the consequences, he willingly chose to risk his life for the sake of his indebted friend.

When the news of Fren's execution reached his friends, it sparked a rebellion against Desha's order. The ensuing chaos and the Captain of the Order's staged plot to save Fren added layers of suspense and excitement to the narrative. The plot's culmination, revealing Fren's banishment rather than execution for saving Ouken, served as a poignant conclusion to his courageous saga.

Whiteking's weight loss journey

The second part of the episode offered a much-needed respite from the intense drama of the first segment. It centered on the amusing journey of Whiteking, Despa's horse, who, after being neglected, had gained a significant amount of weight. The Captain of the Order of the Underworld's attempts to help Whiteking regain her former fitness were filled with comedic moments, balancing the episode's overall tone.

The Captain's motivation technique, using Whiteking's affection for another horse, was a clever narrative that provided further depth to the storyline. However, the revelation that the horse she admired had a family led her to revert to her old habits, showing a touching, human-like emotional response.

Hokuro's desire to serve Bojji

The third segment of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5 focused on the heartwarming backstory of Hokuro. Stricken with grief over his mother's death, Hokuro found solace in Prince Bojji's comforting words. This interaction sparked a deep devotion in Hokuro, leading him to pledge his service to Bojji.

Hokuro's commitment to Bojji was so profound that he learned sign language to communicate with him. Despite Domas' initial reservations about Hokuro's lack of fighting skills, his ability to communicate with Bojji and his dedication to serving him convinced Queen Hilling to assign him as Bojji's escort.

This segment of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5 was a beautiful exploration of friendship, loyalty, and the lengths one can go to to protect those they care about.

Final thoughts

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5 was a compelling blend of drama, humor, and emotional depth. The individual stories of Fren, Whiteking, and Hokuro added layers to their characters, enriching the series' overall narrative.

The creators' ability to depict the characters' diverse personalities and struggles, from Fren's rebellion and Whiteking's transformation, to Hokuro's devotion, was truly commendable. Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5 further cements its status as a series that goes beyond the surface, delving deep into the hearts and minds of its characters, and offering a truly immersive viewing experience.

