Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5 is set to be released on Friday, May 12, at 12:55 am JST on Fuji TV's Noitamina block in Japan. Following the successful launch of the anime series, fans are eagerly anticipating the next episode as the series has garnered attention globally with its captivating visualizations and storyline.

The story of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage revolves around Bojji's and Kage’s adventures. Along the way to the former becoming a great king, the series shows how important it is to be kind, work hard, and learn about society.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5: Despa, Desha, and Ouken will make their entry in the series

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5 is scheduled to air on May 12 on other Japanese channels and Crunchyroll. Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5 will then be available on Amazon Prime Video to watch globally an hour later.

Here are all the possible time zones for the Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5, and the exact time of the broadcast of the anime:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:55 am, Thursday, May 12

Central Standard Time: 9:55 am, Thursday, May 12

Eastern Standard Time: 10:55 am, Thursday, May 12

British Standard Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, May 12

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, May 12

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, May 12

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, May 12

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:25 am, Friday, May 12

What to expect in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5?

Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5 is shaping up to be an exciting and engaging installment, with the story divided into three smaller parts, titled Laws of the Underworld, White Horse in Love, and Gentle Soldier Mole, that delve deeper into the lives and challenges of the characters.

According to the trailer for the episode, fans can expect Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5 to pick up from where it left off in the previous installment as Fren, Ouken's second-in-command, embarks on a quest to find and bring down the demon that corrupted Ouken. As Fren ventures into the unknown, the episode may introduce new characters and obstacles that will challenge his skills and determination.

In addition to Fren's quest for saving Ouken, Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5 will also explore the romantic subplot involving Despa and his love for a white horse, providing a light-hearted touch and offering insights into Despa's character. Meanwhile, the Gentle Soldier Mole part of the episode will center around Domas and Hokuro, as they navigate their roles in the Bosse Kingdom. Also, Bojji will be seen in the series again.

A brief recap of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 4

Austin @DerpyJeeves Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest or Courage has been amazing so far with this episode 4(10/10)being my favorite anime episodes of the year. Truly incredible additions to the main story and great pieces of world building. Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest or Courage has been amazing so far with this episode 4(10/10)being my favorite anime episodes of the year. Truly incredible additions to the main story and great pieces of world building. https://t.co/C2VihkltaM

In Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage episode 4, viewers were introduced to Satun, the King of the Underworld and father of Desha, Despa, and Ouken. Satun's experiments on his sons, fueled by his desire for immortality, led him to engage in human sacrifice and subject his people to a reign of terror. Desha ultimately rose against his father, killing him and putting an end to Satun's tyranny. The episode also delved into the unique superpowers of the three brothers and how they struggled with their father's dark legacy.

As the story unfolded, Ouken's mastery of his healing superpower led him down a path of darkness, similar to that of his father, Satun. Upon realizing the gravity of his situation, he sought help from his brothers, leading to a climactic confrontation with Desha. Despite Desha's efforts to help Ouken, he ultimately succumbed to his inner evil and followed in his father's footsteps.

The episode concluded with Despa researching the demon mentioned in a mysterious book, foreshadowing the challenges that lie ahead for the brothers in their quest to undo the damage caused by Satun's reign.

