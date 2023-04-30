Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 3: Hilling heads off to save Daida, and Daida learns healing magic

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 3 has captivated fans with its engaging storytelling and impressive visuals. The episode, which is now available on affiliated platforms, continues with the exciting adventures of Bojji, Kage, and the Order of the Underworld. Building on the success of its predecessors, this installment introduces new challenges and tests the character's strength and determination.

The series has already charmed viewers with its first two episodes, which showcase a unique world filled with magic and mystery. In Episode 2, Bojji, Kage, and the Order face strange events and confront the threat of the Underworld's conspiracies. As they delve deeper into their mission, they encounter a sleepwalking captain, a mysterious oasis, and an enigmatic sandstorm, all of which serve to heighten the intrigue and keep audiences hooked.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 3: Hilling found an old friend to accompany her; Bojji and Daida faced danger in their little adventure

Hilling's seeking allies

The third episode is divided into two parts, much like the previous one. In the first part of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 3, Hilling and Dorshe set out to find allies to help them save Daida. Hilling approaches her friend Ann, who is indebted to the people of her village for saving her husband's life. Despite wanting to help Hilling, Ann feels compelled to stay and protect her village's precious treasure from an impending attack by bandits. Hilling suggests a proactive approach, convincing Ann and her husband to join forces with her and Dorshe in attacking the bandits first.

As the group prepares for their assault, they learn more about the bandits' location and leader, Dodon. Hilling's desperate nature is evident when she urges the group to attack immediately, but Dorshe manages to convince her to wait until daybreak to ensure a strategic advantage. Ann and Dorshe share a moment of understanding during their night watch as they discuss Hilling's stubborn nature and unwavering sense of right and wrong.

Hilling and others confronting the bandits

As Ann and others attack the bandits at daybreak, the battle against the bandits proves to be a challenging one, with Ann facing off against the fearsome Dodon. Despite finding herself at a disadvantage, she manages to triumph over him with the help of Hilling and Dorshe. In a surprising act of mercy, Hilling uses her healing magic to save Dodon and give him a second chance at life with a spell she calls "Death Promise." This spell ensures that if Dodon ever resorts to evil deeds again, the wound she heals will reopen.

Later, Ann asks Hilling when she learned a spell like this. Hilling then whispers to Ann that she just made that up, which makes Ann laugh. The first part of the episode closes with Dodon and his other bandit partners helping the people of the village as Hilling, Ann, and others leave to save Daida.

Daida's journey to master healing magic

The second part of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 3 delves into Daida's determination to learn healing magic from his mother, Hilling. Despite repeated failures, he remains focused on mastering the skill after witnessing Hilling heal a bird with her powers.

Daida tries his best and tires himself, but he can't get any grip. This part of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 3, effectively showcases Daida's growth and unwavering resolve to improve himself, which ultimately pays off as the story unfolds.

Bojji and Daida's adventure

In Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 3, as Daida wonders why he can’t do it, he sees Bojji leaving the castle, which makes him follow Bojji. Thus, Bojji and Daida go out for a little adventure, and Hilling and others seem worried and look for them. Bojji and Daida's little adventure takes a dangerous turn when a sudden rainstorm catches them off guard.

Concerned for his brother's safety, Daida begins to climb down to reach Bojji. Meanwhile, Bojji regains consciousness and notices his severely wounded knee. Despite Bojji's attempts to stop Daida, he continues his descent, eventually falling and losing consciousness due to the slippery rocks.

When Daida wakes up, he finds Bojji and attempts to use healing magic on his brother's injury. Although initially struggling, Daida eventually succeeded in healing Bojji's wound by focusing on their bond and connection. Exhausted from the effort, Daida loses consciousness once more.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 3, concludes with Daida waking up to discover that he has been brought home, emphasizing the strength of their bond and the progress they've made together.

Final thoughts

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 3 continues to build on the momentum established in previous episodes, offering viewers an engaging and visually stunning experience of Spring 2023 anime. The storylines presented in this installment further develop the characters and showcase their growth, as well as their unwavering commitment to their missions and each other.

As the series progresses, fans can undoubtedly expect more captivating adventures and fascinating character arcs. Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 3, has set the stage for even more intriguing storylines and challenges, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next installment of this enchanting series.

