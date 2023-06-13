Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9: Demon kid’s innocence towards Miranjo, Bojji offers his treasure to all

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9 was released earlier this week, which made the viewers content with happiness with two beautiful short stories that revolve around Miranjor’s childhood and Bojji’s setting on an adventure with Kage. The first part of the story is a bit shorter than the second.

Previously, in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 8, the first part of the story depicted Kage’s childhood, where he got bullied by the kids and learned about the Shadow clan's reputation as assassins from her mother. Later, when Kage got saved by a knight named Sir Kyo, he got inspired by his words and decided that he would be a knight in the future.

The second part of the episode revolved around the past stories of Queen Sheena and King Bosse. As the days passed after Bosse and Sheena took each other as life partners, Bojji was born, and Sheena’s kindness changed Bosse’s mind from seeking the greatest strength to being satisfied with what he had.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9: Demon Kid showed Miranjo her way home, Kage promises to accompany Bojji always

Miranjo and the Demon

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9 is divided into two short stories. The first story, titled Miranjo and the Demon, focused on Miranjo's childhood. The episode revealed that her parents were powerful magic users. She was a kind-hearted girl. In the episode, as kid Miranjo was wandering around a jungle riding on a deer, she suddenly found a demon child eating. As she wanted to approach the demon kid, the kid ran off.

Later, in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9, Miranjo ran behind the demon kid, but she stopped and was observing a flower. At that moment, a bear came behind her and was about to attack, but she stopped the bear with her magic and made it a friendly being, which surprised the demon kid who was hiding behind a tree.

Miranjo then again chased the demon kid, but she didn't get to him, and after a while, she left. As she was trying to get home, she lost her way and sat on the ground crying. The demon kid saw this and as he watched Miranjo cry, he thought back to his past. His past showed that the demon kid also belonged to a society, but he suddenly discovered some mischievous things and ran away to the jungle. The first story of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9 concluded with Miranjo and the demon kid becoming friends and the demon kid showing Miranjo a way out.

The Prince and His Treasures

The second part of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9 centered around the time when Bojji left the crown of the king to his brother, Daida, and headed out to look for Kage, who had left after Bojji conquered the battle against Ouken and Bosse. Before Bojji set out for the adventure, he wanted to give gifts to everyone in the castle.

Eventually, Bojji handed out gifts to everyone, which he believed would bring good luck to everyone. And he treasured each gift he gave out with great love and care. Every gift he handed out has a specific memory for that person, which they cherish till the present day. Lastly, when Bojji bid goodbye to his parents by giving flowers to their graves, he met Miranjo, handed over her gift, and also took a message from her for Kage.

Later in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9, as Bojji was about to leave for his adventure, everyone bid farewell to him, and Daida assured him not to worry about the kingdom and promised that he would be a good king like Bojji. Later, a glimpse of his journey with Kage after leaving the castle was shown. Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9 concluded with Kage promising Bojji to always be there for him, as Bojji had delivered the message from Miranjo to Kage.

