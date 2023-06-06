Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 8: Kage’s motivation to become a Knight and King Bosse’s satisfaction

Episode 8 of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage was released earlier this week, filling fans of the series with joy, thanks to two lovely side storylines revolving around Kage and Queen Sheena. The episode focuses on Kage’s past struggle and Queen Sheena becoming a great mother and an inspiration for King Bosse.

Previously, Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7’s first part was focused on Bebin’s past story when he was not one of the Big Four. It showed that Bebin had to struggle a lot to get the strength to be an elite fighter. He finally gets there by taking training and a Serpentine sword from Despa.

To note, the second part is focused on the relationship among the Big Four. After King Daida got disappointed seeing the clash among the warriors of the Big Four, he ordered Hokuro to do something that brings them closer. Hokuro arranges a fistfight between the Big Four members and a strong man in a bar, which brings the Big Four closer together. Later, Hokuro realizes that the Kingdom is what draws them together.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 8: Kage meets Sir Kyo, Queen Sheena inspires King Bosse

Kage’s yearning

WIT_STUDIO @WIT_STUDIO Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage



We are sharing some of the background paintings from episode 8!



More info:



#王様アニメ素材 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of CourageWe are sharing some of the background paintings from episode 8!More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com 👑Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage👑We are sharing some of the background paintings from episode 8!More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com#王様アニメ素材 https://t.co/z7yldneC1U

The first part of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage Episode 8 focused on Kage’s childhood before meeting Bojji and the Shadow Clan’s past. It showed that the Shadow Clan was renowned for its assassination work in the Kingdom of Bo. Because of that, people used to fear them.

As young Kage was roaming around the street, he was chased by the kids, who thought of him as an enemy. After Kage informed her mother of this, his mother said that they were a clan of assassins, which is why they were hated by everyone. Thus, his mother told him to be strong.

The next day, Kage and his mother went to the market to buy stuff, and on their way, they also saw the popular bullfighting, which scared Kage. On the way back home, Kage’s mother went to some place for some work and told Kage to wait. But kid Kage was distracted and started playing by himself.

As Kage was following a butterfly, he crossed the path with one of the greatest knights of the kingdom, named Sir Kyo, who was crossing the road on a horse. Sir Kyo looked at Kage with suspicion. At the same time, the kids from before again started chasing Kage in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage Episode 8.

WIT_STUDIO @WIT_STUDIO Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage



We are sharing some drawing corrections from the chief animation director for episode 8!



More info:



#王様アニメ素材 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of CourageWe are sharing some drawing corrections from the chief animation director for episode 8!More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com 👑Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage👑We are sharing some drawing corrections from the chief animation director for episode 8!More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com#王様アニメ素材 https://t.co/HuLrWnkCWL

Meanwhile, a bull from the bullfight got loose and came towards the kid who was chasing Kage. Kage pushed the kid and asked him to leave. As Kage was about to get hit by the bull, Sir Kyo jumped and pushed the bull far away from Kage. Kage thanked the knight and asked his name. Sir Kyo responded that the name is not important because a knight’s duty is to protect people, and he also told Kage to take pride in his deed.

Kid Kage got inspired by his words and decided that he would be a knight when he grew up and protect his people. The first part of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage Episode 8 concluded with Kage’s mother wishing that her son’s dream would come true.

A great mother

WIT_STUDIO @WIT_STUDIO Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage



We are sharing some of the conception arts from episode 8!



More info:



#王様アニメ素材 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of CourageWe are sharing some of the conception arts from episode 8!More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com 👑 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage👑We are sharing some of the conception arts from episode 8!More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com#王様アニメ素材 https://t.co/sRAsPep1Uf

The second part of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage Episode 8 focused on the past story of Queen Sheena before Bojji was born. It showed that Bosse, before meeting Sheena, made a contract with a demon to be the strongest among all and as a payment, the demon asked for the power of someone who is related by blood. Then Bosse met Sheena and proposed to marry her.

As they started living together, they understood each other. Sheena informed Bosse that her quest for strength is not for herself but rather for the people around her, whom she wants to protect.

Later in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage Episode 8, as the days passed, Bojji was born. They both loved their son. As king, Bosse helped the people around him build the town, and all the people respected him. Queen Sheena and Bojji watched the town from afar, at that moment, she found a woman running with bread.

WIT_STUDIO @WIT_STUDIO Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage



We are excited to share the movie for episode 8!

This is the one just before completion.



More info:



#王様アニメ素材 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of CourageWe are excited to share the movie for episode 8!This is the one just before completion.More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com 👑Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage👑We are excited to share the movie for episode 8!This is the one just before completion.More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com#王様アニメ素材 https://t.co/4nSMS0ANIq

Later in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 8, it was found that the woman was stealing that bread. As a giant, it was easy for Queen Sheena to catch her. The woman then apologized and informed them that she was stealing the bread for her father, who was injured and couldn’t work anymore. This melted Sheena's heart, and she instantly hired her, which gave the woman an opportunity to work and earn the money to buy bread.

In the meantime, the monster giants attacked the village. King Bosse jumped alone and defeated the whole bunch. After he returned to the village, everyone cheered him, and Bojji, for the first time, called him. After a while, when King Bosse was in his castle, a strange man arrived and suggested that he could take the number one spot by being the strongest. But King Bosse denied it.

The stranger also said that if King Bosse gets the highest ranking, he will guide him to the Divine Treasure Vault. King Bosse responded that it was not the reason he became king. Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage Episode 8 concluded with King Bosse saying that he was satisfied with what he had and didn’t want anything more.

Poll : 0 votes