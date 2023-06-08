Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9, is set to be released on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12:55 am JST on Fuji TV's Noitamina block in Japan. Following the successful launch of the anime series, fans are eagerly anticipating the next episode. The series has garnered the attention of anime fans globally with its captivating visualizations and compelling storyline.

The story of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage revolves around Bojji's and Kage’s adventures. While chronicling Bojji's journey towards becoming a great king, the series shows how important it is to be kind and hardworking and highlights the significance of learning more about society.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9 will delve into the past story of Miranjo and follow Bojji’s quest for the treasure box

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9 is scheduled to air on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12:55 am JST on Fuji TV's Noitamina block in Japan. It will also stream on other Japanese channels as well as on Crunchyroll. The episode will be available on Amazon Prime Video to watch globally an hour later.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of the anime:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:55 am, Thursday, June 9

Central Standard Time: 9:55 am, Thursday, June 9

Eastern Standard Time: 10:55 am, Thursday, June 9

British Standard Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, June 9

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, June 9

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, June 9

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, June 9

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:25 am, Friday, June 10

A brief recap of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 8

WIT_STUDIO @WIT_STUDIO Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage



We are sharing some of the background paintings from episode 8!



More info:



#王様アニメ素材 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of CourageWe are sharing some of the background paintings from episode 8!More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com 👑Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage👑We are sharing some of the background paintings from episode 8!More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com#王様アニメ素材 https://t.co/z7yldneC1U

The first part of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 8 focused on Kage's childhood, when he learned from his mother that the Shadow clan is reputed for being assassins. Later, Kage encountered a knight of the Kingdom of Bo, named Sir Kyo, who saved him from being attacked by a rampaging bull. Kage was inspired by the knight’s words and decided that he would be a knight.

Meanwhile, the second part of the episode focused on the past story of Queen Sheena and King Bosse before they were King and Queen, prior to Bojji’s birth. The story focused on Bosse’s strength to help build a town, where he was crowned king. Most importantly, it focused on how Sheena helped Bosse become a changed person who was satisfied with what he had.

What to expect in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9?

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9 will be divided into two short stories, titled Miranjo and the Devil and The Prince and the Treasure Box, respectively.

The first part of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9 will focus on the childhood story of the mysterious sorcerer, Miranjo, where she will encounter a child devil while playing and roaming around the jungle. The story could reveal the mystery behind her magic and motivations.

In the second part of the episode, the story will be centered around Prince Bojji's quest for the Treasure Box. This part will also include some crucial characters, especially from the Big Four, which are Bebin, Domas, Apeas. Moreover, Mitsumata and Hokuro will also play some key roles in the second part of the story.

Poll : 0 votes