Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2: Uzuki's rise to stardom comes at a heavy price

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2, which aired on July 12, 2025, continued the themes and storylines that were established in the opening installment. The episode once again focused on the Lost Singer Arc from the tenth volume of the light novel, where Uzuki underwent drastic changes to fit into her group.

While this allowed her to grow more popular than ever, it also left her facing constant uncertainties about her upcoming performances with Sweet Bullet. The episode ended as Sakuta intervened yet again in the life of a struggling adolescent, helping her in his usual subtle manner.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2: Is Uzuki's transformation a boon or a bane?

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 begins with Sakuta and Takumi attending a class at university together. During that time, the protagonist observed Uzuki's transformation, where she could read the room and fit in with her friend group.

Following this, Sakuta joined Mai and Miori at the cafeteria. After some playful banter, Miori began a long explanation about the distress of choosing clothes. She revealed how it was easier in school, where there was a fixed uniform, compared to university, where she didn't want to stand out or be ridiculed.

Miori then asked Mai where she got her clothes from, only to have her expectations shattered when she found that the actress had bought them from her stylists and designers. Once their conversation ended, Mai and Sakuta began walking out together. Mai suggested that Sakuta speak to Rio about Sweet Bullet's concern.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2: Sakuta and Rio’s conversation

After their part-time jobs, Sakuta and Rio spoke at the diner where Koga worked. During their conversation, Sakuta described Uzuki's drastic changes, right from her mannerisms to the clothes she wore. Rio presented an alternative perspective on how people merged into communities.

She suggested that Uzuki may not be the one facing a supernatural event, but that everyone else may have Puberty Syndrome, where they could read the room and set standardized values.

As a result, while Uzuki was originally an outlier due to her popularity, she eventually blended in with her ordinary group. After their conversation, Sakuta was shown Uzuki's new music video by Kaede and Koga, which had gone viral, gaining over a million views in just one day.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2: Uzuki’s struggles

Uzuki as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

The next day, Sakuta and Uzuki traveled to the university by train, although the idol was trying to hide her identity due to her newfound popularity. As they walked together, Uzuki spoke about how she treasured the Sweet Bullet members and wished to perform at Budokan with them.

However, she was suddenly overwhelmed by a wave of guilt, realizing that her inability to read the room till then made her an idol who was laughed at. Despite her words suggesting that she was satisfied with her change, Uzuki struggled to stay focused.

Nodoka as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

She was scolded during practice, and Nodoka expressed concern for her at a game show. Koga later echoed the same topic of group mentality as she spoke with Sakuta on their way home from work. While watching a street performer, Koga shared how she might be amazed on her own, but would laugh at him if she were with friends.

At the same time, she would look back fondly if the performer ever got famous. Amid their discussion, a first-year student named Sara Himeji showed up and introduced herself. However, she quickly left after misunderstanding Sakuta and Koga's relationship.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2: Sakuta and Uzuki’s trip

On October 18, Sakuta was approached by Nodoka, and the two traveled by train together to the university. Nodoka shared the difficulties Uzuki had been facing and expressed her concern. Just as they got off, however, Sakuta noticed that Uzuki was still on the train and was heading to another destination. He immediately got back on and accompanied her to the stop where she got off, Misakiguchi.

When he asked her why she skipped university, Uzuki revealed that she wished to do some self-discovery. Sakuta tagged along, and the two spent a fun-filled day eating tuna bowls and riding bicycles. Throughout their adventures, Uzuki opened up to Sakuta about her concerns regarding her future as an idol and how Budokan felt like a distant dream.

Wishing to help her confront her fears, Sakuta took her to the Budokan performance arena and asked her what she felt.

Sakuta and Uzuki as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

Uzuki admitted that she was still unsure of her goal of performing at Budokan, and wondered whether being able to "read the room" had triggered her complex emotions. She doubted whether it was Puberty Syndrome and asked Sakuta which version of herself he preferred, though the protagonist said he was fine with both.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 ended with Sakuta offering to attend Sweet Bullet's next gig on Saturday, sensing that he had not fully helped rid Uzuki of her problems yet.

Final thoughts

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 was a deeply insightful installment that built upon the themes that were initially introduced. It primarily covered the topic of how people adapt to their surroundings, and whether losing one's uniqueness to "fit in" is truly the right decision.

