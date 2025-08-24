Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 review: A gripping and wholesome installment that kicks off the latest arc

After the touching ending of the Nightingale Arc, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 kicks off yet another intriguing storyline, titled the “His Student” arc. Much like the rest of the series, the episode brings yet another side character, Sara Himeji, to the forefront, as Sakuta gets involved in her case of Puberty Syndrome.Although there are no emotional standouts, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 remains engaging throughout by delivering a blend of captivating developments surrounding Touko Kirishima and Sara Himeji, while also featuring several cute moments between Sakuta and Mai.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 review: A fascinating introduction to a new story arcRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8: A brief synopsis and narrative reviewRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 focuses on three major events: Sakuta’s efforts to find Touko Kirishima, his wholesome date with Mai, and Sara Himeji’s intrusion into his life. The episode begins with the protagonist trying to find Touko Kirishima to assess her relationship with Mai, although he is unable to make contact.Sakuta also starts experiencing the Dreaming trend for himself, as his vision of being assigned as Sara Himeji’s tutor ends up becoming true. While trying to sort out the abnormal events around him, Sakuta is finally called by Touko, though she only agrees to meet him during Mai’s birthday.Being the ever-understanding girlfriend, Mai accepts the condition but steals Sakuta for the first half of the day, taking him to a mall and making him buy a ring for her. That evening, Sakuta meets Touko and discovers that she hates Mai, despite not being able to find the reason behind it. He also finds that Touko uses her songs to spread Puberty Syndrome to listeners.Sakuta, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio CloverWorks)Once he returns home, he discusses Touko’s case with Mai and finds that his partner has planned a vacation to a hot springs resort on Christmas Eve, leaving him understandably ecstatic. However, the unsettling occurrences continue as Sakuta has yet another dream where he is out on a date with Sara Himeji during Christmas.When he finally meets up with Sara at the end of the episode, Sakuta finds that she has had the same dream, and that she even has Puberty Syndrome. Sara warns Sakuta not to cure her of it, while also promising to reward him if he figures out what her syndrome is.As mentioned, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 majorly sets up the events of the upcoming arc. The episode shines the spotlight on Sara Himeji, who has been intriguing ever since her first appearance, and highlights her relationship with Sakuta.Touko and Mai as seen in the anime (Image via Studio CloverWorks)Additionally, by diving deep into the enigmatic Touko Kirishima, fans gain a glimpse into the mysterious troublemaker and the potential reasoning behind her actions. While there are very few answers revealed till now, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 takes important steps toward guiding the series to its grand finale.Finally, the installment features plenty of soul-soothing moments of wholesome romance and banter between Sakuta and Mai. While the happy couple generally doesn’t have much screen time, episode 8 ensures to give the fans what they come for.By ingeniously combining Sakuta’s anxious vision of his date with Sara with the warning of Mai being in danger, the episode keeps viewers hooked right from the beginning to the end.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8: An overall production criticismSakuta as seen in the anime (Image via Studio CloverWorks)There may not be any highlights in terms of the production or animation in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8, but Studio CloverWorks delivers a consistent adaptation that stays faithful to the source material. The color palette is diverse, the visuals are light, and the voice actors bring the characters to life.Additionally, the change in color tone to depict Sakuta’s dreams gives fans the same sense of confusion and anxiety as the protagonist himself.Also read:Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 review: An emotional and impactful finale to the Nightingale ArcRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 6 review: An intriguing yet confusing installment that dives deep into Ikumi Akagi's psycheRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 review: A fascinating installment that highlights the series' supernatural themesRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 4 review: A charming and engaging entry into the Nightingale Arc